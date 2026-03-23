GETshow 2026 Opens April 6!

The one-stop feast for global performing arts professionals is here! Renowned as a global industry trendsetter, 2026 Guangzhou Entertainment Technology Show (2026 GETshow) will be held at Zone A & D, Canton Fair Complex from April 6 to 8.

This edition of GETshow will see a significant upgrade in scale, with a total exhibition area of 150,000 ㎡, 14 professional pavilions and more than 1,000 renowned global brand exhibitors.

It covers core sectors including professional lighting, professional audio, cultural tourism equipment, LED displays, conference systems, stage effects, lasers, and stage accessories.

GETshow 2026 will serve as a high-end international exhibition platform for the entire industry supply chain.

In addition to the extensive display of new products, applications and technologies, the exhibition will also feature a wealth of wonderful concurrent events to experience.

Intelligent Integration of Sound and Light, Empowering the Industry – 2026 Performing Arts Equipment Industry Summit Forum

Jointly organised by Industry Association of South China Entertainment Equipment (SCEE）, Chinese Society of Stage Art, and Panyu District Lighting & Audio Industry Chain, the forum “Intelligent Integration of Sound and Light, Empowering the Industry – 2026 Performing Arts Equipment Industry Summit” will be held on April 5. It will offer insights into industry trends and analyse landmark cases. Bringing together renowned directors, top lighting designers, audio engineers, stage art experts and other industry leaders from across the country, the forum will decode outstanding cases of national cultural events and key cultural tourism projects. It will share on-site how innovations in performing arts equipment help Chinese culture break through and achieve wider communication.

Come to GETshow for the Grand Shows!

A visit to GETshow is more than just an exhibition; hundreds of phenomenal and immersive lighting shows await you. GETshow has partnered with outstanding industry teams and advanced technologies to present several large-scale original themed immersive lighting shows – Cshow – during the exhibition. By integrating technology and art, these shows will allow you to experience sound, light and electricity in an all-round, multi-sensory way through dancing light and rhythmic music.

Authoritative Competitions – Witness the Rise of New Industry Stars!

Empowering the development of industry talents through an industrial platform, the 4th “GETshow Cup” National Young Stage Lighting Designers Competition and the 2nd “GETshow Cup” China Audio Engineers Competition are initiated by Industry Association of South China Entertainment Equipment (SCEE) and co-hosted by Chinese Society of Stage Art. They have attracted over 200 participants including students from major universities and colleges across the country as well as young professional lighting engineers and audio engineers from all over China. They tell stories with lights, illuminate the stage with creativity, and demonstrate the unlimited potential of sound through audio technology.

Precise Business Matching, Gathering of a Thousand-Member Expert Buyer Delegation

Building an international communication platform for precise business matching, GETshow warmly invites global professional visitors and buyer groups to attend the exhibition and source products. Nearly 50 industry associations and chambers of commerce from across China have organised expert groups to visit the show. In collaboration with industry media including WORLDSHOW, HC Audio & Lighting Network, Fenyu Exhibition and other organizations, over 1,000 professional buyers will gather for procurement. There will also be overseas merchants and buyers from more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Gathering of Elites – Achievement Exhibition of Guangdong Performing Arts Annual Conference

Hosted by Guangdong Performance Industry Association, the grand annual event of the performing arts industry, Guangdong Performance Industry Annual Conference & 2025 Performing Arts Guangdong Achievement Exhibition will be held during GETshow. Guangdong’s performing arts practitioners will present a series of honours including Annual Top Performances, Annual Most Influential Theatres, Annual Most Popular New Performing Arts Spaces and more.

The First Guangdong Stage Art Education Joint Exhibition “Evolution · Creation”

With the continuous development of stage art, as an important part of performing arts, it has received increasing attention and recognition from the industry. Jointly hosted by Guangdong Society of Stage Art and Industry Association of South China Entertainment Equipment(SCEE）, the first Guangdong Stage Art Education Joint Exhibition “Evolution · Creation” will make a grand debut during GETshow.

Gathering of Industry Leaders to Discuss the Future Together

If you are from the technical field, you must not miss the Dante System Design and Optimisation Technical Forum and the Network Architecture Technical Forum held during the exhibition. Based on practical applications, the forums will share key points for designing different application scenarios using the Dante platform, discuss current development trends of networked architecture, as well as the impact of AI and cloud technologies on our industry.

Sound Waves On! Outdoor Line Array Tour Showcase

The annual large-scale outdoor line array tour showcase at GETshow 2026 will be staged from April 6 to 8 at the South Square outside Halls 4.1 & 5.1, Zone A, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou. 34 renowned audio brands from home and abroad will gather at GETshow, presenting their top products in the outdoor line array tour exhibition area.

Whether you are an exhibitor seeking cutting-edge technologies or a designer pursuing artistic inspiration, GETshow 2026 has everything you need. Click for pre-registration and to secure your place at this unmissable industry event in Guangzhou this April.