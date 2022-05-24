News

25 May 2022

Gobotech is Growing!

(Photo: Melanie and Sara May)

Gobotech has been manufacturing gobos in Australia since 1996 and for the last twelve and nine years respectively, Melanie and Sara have been in charge of taking the calls and manufacturing thousands of gobos for the tight deadlines demanded by the entertainment industry.

COVID saw the company take a hit like most others in the industry, but since March 2022 its been full steam ahead again. There must be something in the water on the Gold Coast though, as both ladies became pregnant during this period and will need to take a bit of time off. Its now up to the founder of the company, Joakim Odlander, to get back on the tools and with new recruit Chad, they will be processing your orders. Neither one claim to be as efficient as the ladies so cut them a bit of slack and get your emailed orders in early!

Gobotech Pty Ltd

Phone  +61 (07) 5573 3177

Email  sales@gobotech.com.au

Address  Unit 3 / 4 Northward Street, Upper Coomera, Queensland, 4209, Australia

Web  www.gobotech.com.au  and www.grandlighting.com.au

