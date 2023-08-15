GROUP TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS NSW/ACT SALES MANAGER

Group Technologies would like to welcome Ben Rivers as their new Sales Manager for the NSW/ACT Projects division.

With two decades of multidisciplinary experience across account management, operations and sales, Ben has been responsible for driving successful business growth within major NSW and SA integration sectors. A solid history of relationship development, tendering and negotiation has afforded Ben a plethora of distinguished career highlights, including General Manger positions within two of Australia’s leading integration specialists: Diversified NSW (formerly Rutledge AV) and Pro AV Solutions NSW.

A unique blend of top tier project development, strategic leadership, planning, supply, and total quality management have seen Ben excel at successful solution delivery across multiple nationally recognised markets. His focus on client service excellence and extensive knowledge of the provincial audio-visual landscape, are welcomed by Group Technologies as they continue to maintain a comprehensive level of collaboration with the NSW/ACT projects sector.

“We’re delighted that Ben is joining the team at GT. Ben brings a wealth of experience across Commercial AV, Live Venues, Theatres, and Stadium projects. Having worked together on countless major undertakings over the years, Ben’s exceptional work ethos has resulted in nothing short of a stellar career to date. This is a great fit all-round, as we continue to grow the team, while rapidly expanding in the Australian AV space. Ben will further reinforce the depth and expertise behind GT, while adding tremendous value and support to our customers and partners in NSW and ACT,” says Shane Cannon, Director of Sales – Group Technologies.

“I have been working closely with Group Technologies for the past five years, where I have become familiar with their key brands and their dedication to a high quality of service. As I learned more about their passionate philosophy around audio distribution, along with their long-term vision for the Australian market, I knew this was a journey I had to be part of. Their portfolio features industry-leading technology that I am excited to begin working with, and I look forward to what we will be able to accomplish in the NSW and ACT market together,” explains Ben.

As GT remains focused and dedicated to delivering class leading professional audio solutions, Ben’s impressive skillset and passion for audio makes him an ideal candidate to lead Group Technologies’ NSW/ACT department. Consistently growing their national footprint, the team at GT are ready to support Ben collaboratively as he develops the role.