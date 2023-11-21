GROUP TECHNOLOGIES TAKE ON PRODUCTION AUDIO WITH SOUND DEVICES

Group Technologies Australasia has been appointed the new exclusive Australian distributor of professional Production Audio equipment manufacturer Sound Devices.

Based in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Sound Devices have been designing industry-leading equipment for film, television and broadcast for over 20 years. Best known for their range of location mixer-recorders and high-end wireless systems, Sound Devices have made a substantial impact across the Production Audio landscape, offering solutions with versatile feature-sets and an exceptional approach to sound quality.

“In keeping with Group Technologies’ focus on brands that deliver the highest quality of audio across their respective markets, we are very excited to partner with Sound Devices. We look forward to representing a brand with a rich legacy in digital wireless development, and one which has made such a significant contribution to the world of location recording and broadcast,” said Anthony Touma, General Manager, Group Technologies.

Solutions from Sound Devices have been used on sets of major award-winning films, television and documentaries time and time again. Known for their rugged durability and superb performance, equipment from Sound Devices has captured pristine audio in the harshest, most punishing environments throughout the world, including in the hottest deserts, highest mountains, humid rainforests, and the deep depths of the ocean.

With multiple Technical Achievement Awards from the Cinema Audio Society (CAS), recognition from the Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) and many other key industry organizations, Sound Devices’ commitment to innovation and pristine sound is evident in each solution they develop. Group Technologies’ aptitude for representing class-leading brands sees them perfectly placed to support and reinforce Sound Device’s distinct standards and dedication to quality.

“We are thrilled to bring Group Technologies on as our distributor for Australia and New Zealand. The company has a strong reputation in our industry for product knowledge and customer support, just like we do at Sound Devices. I look forward to working closely with their team,” said Vojtech Pokorny, Vice President of Sales, Sound Devices.