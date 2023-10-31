GROUP TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES NEW RETAIL BRANDS MANAGER

With Group Technologies’ production and integration departments steadily on the rise, GT continues to broaden its retail division, this time welcoming Lance Harrison as their new Retail Brands Manager.

Lance brings with him comprehensive experience across audio retail, coupled with a deep understanding of music technology distribution. His extensive history in sales and marketing has seen him represent some the biggest brands in music creation. With an exhaustive career in studio and performance technology, Lance has managed teams within nationally recognized businesses such as Mannys Music, Store DJ and the legendary DMC Records. Over the years, Lance has also made substantial contributions in audio distribution, across management, sales, advertising, events, and marketing.

“I’m very excited about joining the amazing team at GT as the Retail Brands Manager. My previous experience as a Store Manager in retail, and later, as Head of Sales and Marketing in music technology distribution has prepared me perfectly for this role. I cannot wait to get started and connect with like-minded people and businesses in this exciting industry,” explains Lance.

A certified industry-insider, Lance has also been a prominent DJ, producer, and performer for 25 years; co-running his own boutique music label ‘Primary Colours Music’ since 2012. Interacting with major entertainment sectors from all sides, he has been at the helm as a creator, as well as a proven leader in brand representation across Australia.

“With GT’s retail arm rapidly expanding, we are nothing short of delighted to bring Lance into the fold. As a consummate professional in every respect, we look forward to supporting him in leading the team, while continuing to develop commercial partnerships for the best brands in this market segment.” – Anthony Touma, General Manager, Group Technologies