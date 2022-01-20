Group Technologies Welcomes New Technical Products Manager

Group Technologies has been a market leader in the Australian professional audio industry for over two decades. Due to continued growth in both the technical and digital mixing markets, GT has recently appointed Scott Jamieson as their new Technical Products Manager. With 30 years of Pro Audio solutions experience, Scott’s technology-focused background finds him perfectly placed to understand and assist with much of GT’s portfolio, with powerhouse Digital Mixing Console brand DiGiCo front and centre.

Scott’s early years were spent dabbling in community radio and running mobile PA/DJ setups, before beginning a sales role for local Pro Audio equipment business Audio Oz. From here Scott progressed to multidisciplinary Audio Visual equipment supplier Soundcorp (now known as Soundcorp, A Diversified Company) where he took on the role of Professional Audio Products Manager, eventually transitioning to a Sales Executive role specialising in the Media and Entertainment sector.

During his time at Soundcorp, Scott spent plenty of time running DiGiCo demos at the GT booth during both local and international trade shows, where his interest in DiGiCo continued to grow.

“My first experience with a DiGiCo console stretches back to 2006 with the Soundtracs DS3, where it was love at first sight. I’ve been a keen DiGiCo advocate ever since. And now, after spending 30 years as a ‘generalist’ reseller, I’m able to take advantage of this opportunity to become a product specialist. I’m looking forward to doing a deep dive into a series of systems and technologies that I’ve been passionate about for a good portion of my career,” explains Scott.

“After working with Scott in various roles for over a decade, Scott’s passion for audio and his exceptionally professional work ethic can’t be overstated. We are very excited to see Scott become an instrumental member of the team, and we are delighted to welcome him on board,” says Anthony Touma, General Manager of Group Technologies

When he’s not reading DiGiCo manuals (“Yes,” says Scott, “I am one of those people who reads the whole manual!”) or keeping up with the latest tech trends, Scott enjoys true crime podcasts and taking care of his two kids, wife, horse, three dogs, one cat, twelve birds and a menagerie of other animals!