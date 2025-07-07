Harry the hirer Productions Deliver Another Iconic Melbourne Fashion Festival in Style

Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 captivated Australia’s fashion industry with a 15-day program featuring over 100 unique events, celebrating both established designers and emerging new talents.

This year’s event, staged once again at the historic Royal Exhibition Building, was nothing short of spectacular. Harry the hirer Productions raised the bar again, delivering immersive stage productions and activation spaces throughout the venue.

From the moment guests stepped in, they were immersed in a lush, runway-worthy garden lounge, where gourmet bites, a live DJ set, and interactive experiences set the tone. The space pulsed with energy, elevated by striking VuePix Infiled LED screens delivering high-impact visuals that defined the precinct’s bold, fashion-forward vibe.

Above the main entrance, a large GX Series screen greeted fashion lovers with striking content. Near the food and activity zone, an ART Series digital display delivered crisp, engaging graphics for mingling guests. The DJ area pulsed with energy thanks to a sleek ART screen mounted along a shipping container, adding a dynamic visual edge to the music.

Inside the venue, the true showstopper was the runway’s centrepiece: a breathtaking curved VuePix Infiled ART digital canvas. This impressive backdrop elevated every collection, delivering vivid graphics that enhanced the atmosphere and brought each designer’s vision to life.

Harry the hirer Productions’ creative deployment of VuePix Infiled displays ensured Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 dazzled with style, innovation, and high-impact visuals at every turn.