Highlite Infinity iW-741





The Infinity iW-741 is a compact power-pack moving beam wash. The motorised zoom controls a 3.6° beam, which zooms to a 60° wash. Equipped with 7 RGBW 40W Osram LEDs that produce bright and saturated colours, and having the option of changing the PWM rate via DMX, the iW-741 is very well suited for theatre or television applications.





