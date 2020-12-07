New Gear

7 Dec 2020

Highlite Infinity iW-741


The Infinity iW-741 is a compact power-pack moving beam wash. The motorised zoom controls a 3.6° beam, which zooms to a 60° wash. Equipped with 7 RGBW 40W Osram LEDs that produce bright and saturated colours, and having the option of changing the PWM rate via DMX, the iW-741 is very well suited for theatre or television applications.

Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100





