Innovative lighting installation

– transforms Brisbane skyline –

Located in Brisbane’s CBD, Queen’s Wharf is a $3.6bn premier entertainment and hospitality precinct, elevating Brisbane as a leading tourism, leisure, and entertainment destination. The new development showcases one of the largest façade lighting installations in the country, with immersive light and sound experiences created using an innovative video lighting system from Pharos Architectural Controls.

The Queen’s Wharf development has transformed Brisbane’s river edge area into an unmissable destination. At its heart is The Star Brisbane, an imposing structure that houses a selection of the city’s grandest luxury hotels alongside restaurants, bars and retail spaces. Featuring an impressive façade, Queen’s Wharf illuminates Brisbane’s ever-evolving skyline as darkness falls.

Integrated solutions provider bluebottle was appointed to deliver the façade’s light show by supplying and commissioning the required solutions. Having worked with Pharos Architectural Controls on a number of successful projects, the bluebottle team knew they would be the ideal partner for Queen’s Wharf.

To bring the illuminated façade from vision to reality, bluebottle partnered with Perigon Electrical to supply and commission a 250-universe Pharos Designer VLC (Video Lighting Controller). With a capacity exceeding 120,000 DMX channels, the VLC controls 4,000 Phillips UNI bar fixtures in a spectacular light show which brings the skyline to life every evening, offering entertainment and bedazzlement.

The Pharos Designer VLC is an extremely capable and cost-effective architectural lighting control solution for large LED pixel arrays; for building façades such as Queen’s Wharf as well as bridges, and presentation walls. The VLC makes it simple to play video content across any array, either from locally stored HD media files or a live video input source. It also offers a range of creative, generative effects and the versatility of powerful show control and integration features.

Tony Symms, Regional Sales Manager for Asia Pacific at Pharos Architectural Controls said: “We were thrilled to be part of this project, illuminating an iconic part of Brisbane with Pharos technology. It was an exciting challenge to work on one of the largest façade installations in the country, transforming the area into a dynamic light and video display for thousands to enjoy each night.”

Lighting solutions provider, bluebottle, added: “The VLC from Pharos was the ideal control system to meet the unique needs and huge scale of this project. With its ability to programme both lighting and video content across this extremely large pixel array, while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and robustness, this was exactly what was needed to illuminate Queen’s Wharf.

“The intuitive technology also gave us the ability to set colours and scenes which highlight national days and occasions which is an important part of this project. Only the VLC from Pharos delivered everything we needed and gave the client an easy-to-use solution, without going over budget.”

The construction of the Queen’s Wharf development is one of the largest projects ever undertaken in Queensland. It represents nearly 10% of the CBD, demonstrating the huge footprint it encompasses. The precinct has transformed what was once an underused area into a vibrant and stunning destination, blending contemporary architecture with beautifully restored heritage buildings.

Project Credits:

Solutions Provider: bluebottle

Contractors: Perigon Electrical

Lighting Controls: Pharos Architectural Controls