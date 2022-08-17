Integrate 2022, Day 1

Subscribe to CX E-News
It’s day 1 of Integrate 2022 at Sydney’s ICC, the first full physical version of the show since 2019, and the vibe is awesome! The show floor is buzzing, there’s back-slapping and “haven’t seen you for ages!” aplenty, and an all-round excellent environment here at the ICC. If you can make it here, come on down!
There’s some revolutionary technology to look at. We highly recommend Jand’s demo of Biamp’s Parlé VBC 2500 Conferencing Video Bar – there’s a power drill involved! ULA Group have their trippy xR Studio LED environment on show, plus the highly popular Astera battery powered lighting range. There’s new Q-SYS gear at TAG, a mysterious water feature at Amber Technology, LD Systems at AVECorp, new JBL Control Contractor at MadisonAV, and free CX Magazines in The Lounge!
There are some distribution announcements in the works that we’re still waiting on the final word on, plus lots of old faces at new companies, and new faces at old companies!
We’re here for the duration, making videos, taking photos, getting all the details, and talking shop. If you see us, say hi!
