MadisonAV Partners with Audinate to Distribute AVIO Adapters in Australia

MadisonAV have announced a new partnership with Audinate, the global leader in digital AV networking technologies. MadisonAV is now officially distributing Audinate’s Dante AVIO line of adapters in Australia.

The Dante AVIO line enables customers to connect legacy analog and digital audio equipment to Dante networks. Dante is the industry leading, easy-to-use AV-over-IP platform that offers best-in-class audio, video, control, and management features. This partnership will allow Australian professionals in education, corporate, broadcast, and live events to easily integrate legacy audio devices into modern, networked systems.

“We’re excited to expand our portfolio with Dante AVIO adapters, which are perfectly suited for integrating legacy equipment into Dante networks,” said Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV. “These products enhance our existing offerings and enable us to deliver even more flexible and reliable solutions to our clients.”

“MadisonAV’s strong portfolio and market expertise make them an ideal partner to expand our Dante AVIO products in Australia,” said Eric Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Sales at Audinate. “Their commitment to delivering top-tier AV solutions aligns with our goals and will greatly benefit Australian customers.”

Dante AVIO adapters are now available through MadisonAV. For more information, visit www.madisonav.com.au/audinate or contact them at 1800 00 77 80.