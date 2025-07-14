Audio-Technica launches dedicated System Solutions YouTube channel to support pro AV integration professionals

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 60 years, is proud to announce the July 2025 launch of its official System Solutions YouTube channel, a dedicated resource designed to serve the needs of system integrators and AV professionals across the commercial audio landscape.

The new channel will feature a range of informative content, including product overviews, installation tutorials, system configuration walkthroughs and expert insights, all tailored specifically to help integrators better understand, deploy and optimize Audio-Technica’s full suite of commercial audio solutions.

“This channel is an extension of our commitment to supporting the integration community,” said Mark Donovan, Director of Commercial Applications, Audio-Technica U.S. “We want to empower professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to deliver high-performing, reliable audio systems that meet the diverse demands of today’s installations.”

As the official YouTube channel of Audio-Technica’s System Solutions, this new platform highlights the brand’s comprehensive range of wired microphones, wireless systems and conferencing products, all engineered for seamless integration, exceptional value and long-term reliability.

Examples of content currently include:

Presentation Audio Decisions Made Easy | Webinar — This Audio-Technica webinar, hosted by Mark Donovan and Dan Pelletier, Audio-Technica Applications Engineering Manager, provides a deep dive into presentation audio technologies, focusing on helping integrators and end users make informed decisions based on application needs.

Wireless Systems: System 20 PRO | Overview — In this video, Mark Donovan introduces the System 20 PRO digital wireless system, the successor to the long-running System 10 PRO.

Conferencing Audio: Engineered Sound® Wireless vs ATND1061 | Overview — Mark Donovan walks through a real-world comparison of various microphone types used in commercial AV settings, demonstrating how microphone choice significantly impacts audio quality. Highlighting the Engineered Sound Wireless System, including boundary, gooseneck base, handheld, and body-pack transmitters, and the ATND1061 Beamforming Ceiling Array Microphone, Donovan explains the acoustic advantages of each.

InfoComm 2025 Closing Thoughts — For those who did not attend InfoComm 2025, Mark Donovan gives an overview of what Audio-Technica showcased at the show, including its Experience Room, a live demo space connecting attendees via Microsoft Teams to their Ohio headquarters to evaluate microphone performance in real-time applications.

The System Solutions channel will be regularly updated with new videos, ensuring integrators stay informed on best practices, product updates and system design strategies.