Integrate 2026 Show Guide (Part 3 of 3)

Where AV Comes Alive

Welcome to Integrate 2026! Hopefully, you’re reading one of the many physical copies of the magazine available for free at the show, or maybe you’re reading the digital version ahead of Integrate at Sydney’s ICC Wed 2 September to Fri 4.

CX has assembled a guide to who the major exhibitors are and what they are showing. Here is the final installment (part 3/3) of the floor guide.

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Technical Audio Group

Allen & Heath (Stand HA60)

At Integrate 2026, Team Allen & Heath will be showcasing their latest class-leading digital audio consoles. Get hands-on with the new SQ+ and explore the amazing RackUltra FX, which is now available on dLive, Avantis and SQ+.

In addition to their live consoles, Team Amper will be demonstrating the AHM family of powerful Audio Matrix Processors, which offer a comprehensive ecosystem of scalable I/O, control and Dante solutions. Be sure to stop by and say hello; the whole team will love to see you there.

Audio-Technica (Stand HA10)

Visit the Audio-Technica stand for a first look at the brand-new D50 Digital UHF Wireless System. D50 delivers enhanced RF stability, best-in-class battery life and build quality, efficient rack-space use (supporting up to eight channels of Dante audio networking in a single rack space), internal DSP capabilities, uncompromising high-fidelity audio, and scalable system expansion, bringing new value to today’s increasingly digital UHF landscape.

Additionally, you can check out the AT-BP3600 Immersive microphone, along with our other range of digital wireless systems designed for all your integration needs. This includes the very popular ES wireless DECT system and our Dante beamforming mic array. A perfect opportunity to get up close with Audio-Technica and hear the difference.

Martin Audio (Stand HA12)

Martin Audio is a must-see stand at Integrate 2026, with the returning $10,000 Flexpoint competition, BlacklineQ demonstrations and a showcase of Martin Audio’s world-class TiMax system.

Part of the Martin display will be arranged to mimic a typical hospitality setting, with the star of the show, the compact Flexpoint 4 and SX 110 subs, demonstrating what can be accomplished using cutting-edge technology while making the speaker system nearly invisible. To showcase Flexpoint’s innovation, a $10,000 competition will be held alongside the event. Each contestant, timed with a stopwatch, must reconfigure the Flexpoint driver by rotating it 90 degrees as quickly as possible to win the powered Martin speaker prize package.

Additionally, the new Blackline Q Series for production and fixed installations will be heavily featured on the stand, as well as the immersive TiMax System working in conjunction with Allen & Heath consoles.

Anthony Russo will be available to answer questions and give demonstrations with other models, such as Martin’s popular constant curvature array cabinet, Torus, and the innovative THS 15-inch Tri-axial 3-way point source cabinet.

QSC (Stand HA6)

QSC exhibits its impressive L Class loudspeaker range front and centre at Integrate this year, headlined by the new LS218 subwoofer. Built for demanding install and touring applications alike, L Class continues to showcase QSC’s commitment to networked audio, with full Dante compatibility, giving integrators the flexibility to design, monitor and control systems at scale.

Alongside L Class, QSC debuts the CB10 battery-powered speaker and KC12 column array loudspeaker, rounding out a stand focused on power, control and network-ready performance for the AV integration market.

Q-SYS (Stand HC5)

Your workplace and the AV industry are evolving fast, and Q-SYS is evolving with them. This year’s stand showcases our most advanced platform innovations yet, including new RoomSuite collaboration spaces and the new NVM Series video wall. It’s your chance to experience the latest Q-SYS hardware, software and technology updates in one place.

RoomSuite

Straight from InfoComm 2026, the new Q-SYS RoomSuite Collaboration Bar, powered by Microsoft, expands Q-SYS into new spaces and workflows. Explore RoomSuite inside two dedicated collaboration rooms and book your personalised demo via the TAG website.

NVM Series Network Video Endpoints

The Q-SYS NVM Series combines low-density HDMI I/O with efficient networked AV transport to deliver flexible, large-scale video distribution across hospitality, entertainment, collaboration, government and more. See firsthand how fast and intuitive NVM deployments can be, and how Q-SYS is reshaping video at scale.

Q-SYS Presentations: What’s New, Delivered Fast

Our Integrate presentation series gives you a clear, concise look at the newest Q-SYS capabilities. Sessions are bookable on the TAG website.

High Performance Workplace – See how Q-SYS scales across all workplace sizes with new hardware and AI-driven software. Featuring RoomSuite and VisionSuite.

Q-SYS Video Redefined – For the first time in Australia, see the NVM Series in action and watch a live deployment that highlights its speed and simplicity in a way only Q-SYS can.

Managed Services with Q-SYS – Providing managed services with Q-SYS, a deep dive into Reflect, RESTful API, MS Teams Webhooks, Grafana and remote UCIs. Includes a demo of a real-life fault.

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ULA Group (Stand HF37)

Pixels. Light. Creativity.

ULA Group invites you to immerse yourself in an interactive world where visual technology comes to life. Explore the latest innovations and discover how the next generation of LED display, professional lighting, intelligent tracking and atmospheric effects are transforming the way we create experiences.

Designed to inspire, the Interactive Gallery of Visual Technology brings together breakthrough solutions that are redefining entertainment, broadcast, corporate AV, retail, architecture and immersive environments. Every display has been carefully curated to demonstrate not just what the technology is, but what it makes possible.

At the heart of the gallery, VuePix Infiled will showcase its newest generation of LED display solutions, including the revolutionary NX Series, the versatile Gemini and HL Series, ultra-fine 0.7 mm Digital Wallpaper, the new Black Widow touring platform in both solid and mesh configurations, and the MIRAK Series, unlocking exciting new possibilities for transparent displays, digital façades and retail environments.

Discover the latest advances in professional lighting with Elation’s powerful REBEL and award-winning PARAGON Series, alongside Astera’s new QuikSeries wireless fixtures, engineered to deliver exceptional creative freedom across film, broadcast and live productions.

Experience the next evolution of intelligent performer tracking with the Follow-Me Delta System, while ACME Lighting presents the new Photon laser-engine fixture, combining exceptional output with cutting-edge optical performance.

Making its Australian debut, EuroSmoke completes the experience with a premium range of atmospheric effects, expanding the creative possibilities for designers, venues and live productions.

Whether you’re creating spectacular live events, immersive brand experiences, digital architecture or next-generation visual installations, this is your opportunity to experience the technologies shaping the future of our industry.

Immerse yourself in our technology. Explore what’s possible. Discover what’s next.

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Williams AV (Stand HN1)

Williams AV designs and manufactures professional assistive communication technology for classrooms, courtrooms, houses of worship, stadiums and public venues worldwide. Its portfolio includes assistive listening, interpretation and real-time communication systems trusted across education, government, corporate and commercial environments in more than 60 countries. Renowned for its innovation and reliability, Williams AV continues to develop solutions that improve accessibility while integrating seamlessly into modern AV systems.

At Integrate 2026, Williams AV will showcase Infinium, its next-generation Auracast broadcast audio platform. Built around Bluetooth Auracast, Infinium enables venues to stream high-quality, low-latency audio directly to compatible hearing aids, cochlear implants, smartphones, headphones and Williams AV dedicated receivers. Featuring a discreet transmitter, a separate controller with built-in Dante support and remote monitoring capabilities, Infinium is designed for simple integration and scalable deployment across public, education, corporate and entertainment environments.

Also on display will be Digi-Wave, Williams AV’s professional two-way communication platform for interpretation, tour guidance, training, wireless intercom and assistive communication applications. Supporting secure, low-latency, full-duplex communication, Digi-Wave includes Assistive Communication Mode (ACM), enabling real-time dialogue between participants and operators in classrooms, courtrooms, council chambers, training facilities and other collaborative spaces. Together, Infinium and Digi-Wave demonstrate Williams AV’s commitment to delivering flexible, accessible communication solutions for today’s connected environments.

Auracast Headphone Receiver

The Auracast Headphone Receiver provides a simple way for guests to access Auracast broadcast audio in public venues. It is designed to meet the volume and intelligibility requirements of ADA assistive listening standards.

Infinium Flex Bundle

The Infinium Flex Bundle brings together two proven assistive listening solutions in one convenient package: the FM+ T55C D transmitter and the Infinium CT1 controller and transmitter.

Infinium T1 Transmitter

The Infinium T1 Transmitter is an expansion component of the patented Infinium Auracast broadcast audio system. Proudly made in the USA and TAA compliant, it is designed to increase both the number of available audio channels and the coverage area of an existing deployment.

Infinium T1 Transmitter with Outdoor Enclosure

The Infinium T1 Transmitter with Outdoor Enclosure extends Auracast broadcast audio into outdoor and weather-exposed environments. The package includes an Infinium T1 transmitter, an IP66-rated enclosure and the components needed for installation.

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Unilumin (Stand HN19)

Unilumin is a global leader in LED displays, lighting products, and integrated Metasight solutions.

Ranked among Asia’s Top 500 Brands for three consecutive years, Unilumin operates in more than 160 countries, with R&D centres in China, Japan, and the US, as well as the world’s largest intelligent LED display manufacturing base. The company has maintained a leading position in LED display industry exports for more than 10 consecutive years, earning the trust and support of customers worldwide.

Unilumin will showcase the new Umini5W MIP, a professional-grade LED display engineered for exceptional image quality, energy efficiency, and reliability. Powered by EBL Ultra Deep Black technology, it achieves a contrast ratio of up to 16,000:1, delivering deeper blacks, richer details, and more immersive visuals. Its common-cathode and full flip-chip technologies help reduce power consumption and heat generation, while the large-module design reduces seams by 70% and improves flatness by 60% for a smoother, more seamless viewing experience.

Featuring an IP65-rated MIP module and five-layer all-round protection, the Umini5W MIP ensures outstanding durability and stable performance for demanding professional display applications.

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YES TECH (Stand HC30)

Global LED display manufacturer YES TECH will showcase Mega P3.9, a large-scale rental LED platform designed to help production companies do more with less.

The premium 500 × 1000 mm cabinet features a matte-black finish with enhanced corrosion resistance for a refined appearance and extended service life. Supporting hanging installations of up to 25 m, Mega features a reinforced rear airframe and an enhanced central load-bearing design for demanding outdoor applications. An integrated locking system allows quick assembly of flat, ±10° curved, hanging or stacked configurations, while the 12-in-1 dolly helps reduce transportation and labour costs. On screen, Mega delivers true black LEDs, 5,000 nits of brightness, a 7,680 Hz refresh rate and an 8,000:1 contrast ratio for crisp, camera-friendly images. Combining fast setup, dependable performance and long-term durability, Mega is built to maximise ROI across large-scale live events.

Mega is just one of several new LED solutions on display. Visit Booth HC26 to explore the latest additions to the YES TECH portfolio and discover solutions designed to deliver greater value for your next project.

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Yealink (Stand HM1)

At Integrate Expo 2026, Yealink will showcase its latest one-stop solutions for every meeting space, featuring the MeetingBar Series, offering all-in-one video bars that simplify deployment while ensuring intelligent, consistent collaboration across every room size.

Pro Meetings the Simple Way

The MeetingBar Series offers all-in-one video collaboration with a 5-minute setup and intuitive operation. Designed for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, it ensures seamless experiences from huddle rooms to large spaces, making every meeting simple, smart, and efficient.

One Cable, Many Powers

The One-Cable Solution streamlines setup with a single Cat5e cable that delivers both power and network to the touch console, plus one USB-C cable to the PC for instant content sharing and BYOD, making deployment and collaboration easier than ever.

Look Impressive with AI

The AI-powered camera automatically highlights what matters and eliminates distractions. With features like IntelliFocus and Video Fence, you can speak naturally and confidently, just like in a face-to-face conversation.

Voice Enhanced with AI

The MeetingBar Series delivers full-duplex audio with AI-enhanced noise cancellation and reverberation suppression, ensuring that voices come through clearly and naturally, free from distractions.

Enterprise-Level Security

The A40 and A50 run on Android 13 and support the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), delivering a future-proof and secure meeting experience that protects against malicious attacks and data breaches.

See how Yealink brings innovation, seamless integration, and AI-driven collaboration together to deliver smarter, simpler meeting experiences. Visit the Yealink booth #HM1 and join our guided tours today!

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Integrate Show Coverage: CX WANTS YOU!

We’ll be stalking the aisles of Integrate, grabbing people and asking for their candid opinions on gear they’ve seen and what they thought of it. These interviews will be published in the October edition of CX.

If you’re on the show floor and want to grab editor Jason Allen and let CX know what you think about a piece of gear on display (be it good, bad or indifferent) text or call 0407 735 920 or email jason@vcscreative.com and he’ll meet you on the stand to hear your verdict!