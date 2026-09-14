L-Acoustics Achieves B Corp Certification

The Group joins an exclusive community of only 70 companies in the arts and entertainment sector certified against B Lab’s standards for governance, transparency and social and environmental performance.

L-Acoustics has achieved B Corp Certification, awarded by the non-profit B Lab to companies independently verified against rigorous global standards of governance, transparency, and social and environmental performance. Certified through B Lab’s Large Enterprise and Multinational pathway, built for companies with complex, multi-site operations, the certification covers the entire L-Acoustics Group across all 13 sites worldwide. Encouraging other pro audio manufacturers to join them, L-Acoustics joins a broader community of more than 10,000 Certified B Corporations in over 100 countries, including more than 640 in France.

The live events industry is being asked, more each year, to account for the choices it makes, from the productions it serves to the clients behind them. Certification means the rental companies, integrators and venues that specify L-Acoustics systems can point to an independent account, not the manufacturer’s word alone.

“We are proud to reach a new milestone in our sustainability journey,” says Hervé Guillaume, Chief Executive Officer of L-Acoustics Group. “This certification positions L-Acoustics among the pioneers of the professional audio industry in social, environmental and governance performance, placing the company in the same global community as brands like Patagonia that have long put purpose at the centre of their business. It recognises the progress, commitment and daily work of teams across the company, and it is a commitment to a more sustainable future for live entertainment.”

Those three priorities, already central to the Group’s sustainability strategy, centre on supporting the wellbeing, development and safety of L-Acoustics people; reducing the environmental impact of products and operations while extending product life and circularity; and using sound to support culture, education, inclusion and connection in the communities where L-Acoustics operates.

Like every Certified B Corporation, L-Acoustics will be reassessed on a regular cycle to demonstrate continued progress.

The L-Acoustics 2025 Impact Report can be downloaded from this page: https://www.l-acoustics.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/

The company’s public B Corp profile can be found on B Lab’s directory at https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/l-acoustics-group/