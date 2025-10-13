INTEGRATE – LIVE FROM THE SHOW FLOOR!

Get out your phone, it’s time to scan some QR codes and watch some video! We talk to all the technical movers and shakers at Integrate about the latest gear and technical developments, plus a bit of history. There are a lot of brands in new homes, and Hog lighting consoles have come home again to Jands after a couple of decades! The WMAS revolution has come to wireless audio at both Shure and Sennheiser, plus see our Best in Show – the ridiculously tiny Powersoft Nota 142.

ACME HYPERZONE, MANA, LYRA, and SUPERNOVA

ULA Group’s Pascal Bonnet introduces the HYPERZONE wash/beam fixture and ACME’s IP65 family, including the MANA, LYRA, and SUPERNOVA

Allen & Heath’s new Qu Series refresh

Allen & Heath’s Qu series has been updated with 6 new models. With 3 different sizes and Dante options, all models have 96kHz FPGA processing, 38 inputs to mix, 12 mixes (6 mono/linkable, 6 stereo) + LR, 4 mono/linkable matrix, 6 stereo FX engines + dedicated returns, 128×128 intelligent SLink port for Everything I/O, 32×32 USB audio interface, 8 SoftKeys, and AES output.

Astera QuikSpot and the debut of the QuikPunch

Astera’s own Ben Diaz, Head of Product Management, made the trip to Australia to show off their QuikSpot and new QuikPunch – the first time it’s been shown in Australia. The QuikPunch is a wireless spotlight with Fresnel lens and 13º–60º zoom, delivering 8,000 lux at 3 metres, all with just 75W of power.

Auri Auracast takes off

At Integrate 2024, Auracast was the big news – unlimited Bluetooth receivers able to connect to a transmitter, revolutionising hearing augmentation. Now in 2025, the gear is here, and it’s already been installed in major cultural institutions and sporting venues. It’s also being used by people without hearing loss, including the neurodiverse. Andrew Attard, Business Development Manager, Jands, goes through some of the major users, and talks about applications beyond hearing augmentation.

Brompton LED Processors

Sebastian Kanabar, Head of Sales (APAC), Brompton Technology, dropped into Integrate 2025 to tell us why Brompton is the leading manufacturer of high-end LED processing, and how it is keeping the very convention centre we were in up and running 24/7.

Clear-Com Updates

Jands’ Sam Drury takes us through what’s new at Clear-Com, including updates to the Arcadia platform to integrate V Series IP panels, the new Freespeak Icon beltpacks, and the new Cloud-based Gen IC platform.

Elation Lighting’s Paragon, Proteus, and Obsidian Netron

Elation’s very own Eric Loader, Global Vice President Sales, introduces the Paragon Series of full featured, flexible moving head fixtures in three sizes up to LT – long throw. Also on the stand, Elation’s Obsidian Netron control products, and the Elation Proteus IP65 fixture series.

Electro-Voice EVOLVE 70 and 90

Jands’ Sam Drury introduces EVOLVE 70 and 90, the upsized portable column and sub PAs. EVOLVE 70 delivers SPL of 133dB, running eight 4.7” neodymium drivers for clear, powerful 120° wide consistent coverage via propriety waveguides. The 15” subwoofer takes low frequency extension down to 35Hz. EVOLVE 90 runs the same top element, and delivers a maximum SPL of 134dB, with an 18” subwoofer running down to 28Hz.

Follow-Me at ULA Group

ULA Group’s Paul Rumble introduces us to a new addition to their stable – Follow-Me, a performer tracking solution for followspots and audio and video system automation.

Jands’ Executive Chairman Paul Mulholland welcomes Hog back home

Paul Mulholland was there when Jands signed a contract on the back of a beer coaster with Flying Pig Systems to build the early Hog lighting desks. Decades later, Hog has come home, now distributed again in Australia by Jands. Paul gives us the whole story…

The Buzz around Hive at ULA Group

ULA Group’s Mike Davies introduces us to the Hive media server ecosystem, an innovative new modular framework that uses Intel’s SDM card framework to distribute video across a system. ULA have recently taken distribution of the English brand, and cool things are afoot…

Martin Audio

Martin Audio had a great Integrate, taking out an AVIA award. TAG’s Tony Russo shows off the range on the Martin stand, including their $10,000 giveaway to whoever could change the directivity on a FlexPoint speaker the fastest!

Pixotope virtual studio software and solutions

Relatively new to the ULA Group stable, Pixotope create virtual studio software and solutions, enabling broadcasters to do some pretty amazing virtual production. ULA’s Paul Rumble explains…

BEST IN SHOW! Powersoft NOTA 142

The Powersoft NOTA 142 is a ridiculously small amplifier (115mm x 25.4mm x 31.4mm) outputting two channels and 140W. It’s powered via PoE and takes AES67 from the same cable, and can also take a USB-C input, which means it’s also a USB-C/ AES67 bridge and on/off ramp. It’s utterly ridiculous and was powering a decent sub and top box at the show. Powersoft’s Arthur Soh shows it off…

RF Venue PA Extension Kit

Jands’ Sam Drury shows us RF Venue’s latest cool updates including the PA Extension Kit – a rackmount transmitter and portable receiver for connecting hard-to-cable delay speakers!

Sennheiser’s Spectera debuts

The WMAS RF revolution is here. Sennheiser’s Spectera has made its first Australian trade show outing at Integrate 2025. In 1RU, Spectera gives you 32 in and 32 out, and the beltpacks are both transmitters and receivers. Brock Whitton, Technical Application Engineer at Sennheiser, gives us the low-down…

Shure’s AD PSM WMAS product debuts

More from the WMAS RF revolution! Shure’s Axient Digital PSM: four transmitters, each capable of sending out four stereo channels. ShowLink remote control, networkable monitoring with Wireless Workbench, analog and digital (AES3, AES67, Dante) inputs, internal antenna combining, and CueMode, allowing engineers to easily monitor up to 64 encrypted stage mixes from a single ADXR bodypack.

Jands’ Samuel Drury shows us how this is going to revolutionise IEM mixing…

The P.A. People – TheatreQuip’s TensionGrid virtual floor systems

Sam Dodds, Systems Engineer at The P.A. People, demonstrates TheatreQuip’s TensionGrid virtual floor systems, a locally engineered and developed tensile wire rope access floor system for theatres and venues.

VuePix Infiled Black Widow LED panels – engineered for Australia and New Zealand!

VuePix’s Black Widow has taken off in the US and Europe, and now it’s been upgraded to fit Antipodean standards. Both solid and mesh modules can be used in the same screen! Australia’s own Harry the hirer had a lot of input into the design…

VuePix Infiled Orion

Garth Reynolds, New Zealand Branch and Technical Manager at ULA Group introduces Orion, VuePix’s new all-in-one LED solution. There’s a 110” model with 1.25mm pixel pitch and a 135” with 1.5mm pixel pitch. It comes with a wall mount bracket, built-in speaker and camera, plus options for trolley mount. It’s fully touch enabled and has embedded whiteboarding running on Android.

Xilica at Audio Brands Australia

Jim Seretis, Business Development for Xilica, showed off their new collaboration tool, RoomHub. It’s got AI-driven deployment on board, making installation and integration faster and easier than ever. RoomHub instantly maps your network, discovering ceiling microphones, PTZ cameras, amplifiers and peripherals. Link devices to rooms with a single click. Then AI AutoDeploy takes over, listening, measuring room acoustics, and tuning your system automatically with AI-driven EQ.

Audio Brands Australia have recently become home to the brand – contact them for more info!

Yealink’s AI-powered workplace

Yealink, a global leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, demonstrated its “Innovate Workspaces with AI” next-generation intelligent solutions at Booth E29, showcasing how AI technology is transforming professional collaboration. Axel Chen, Country Manager for Australia at Yealink talks us through their ecosystem.