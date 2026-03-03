Integrated Stage Engineering Systems Enhance Performance Capability At WAAPA

Over the past 18 months The P.A. People was asked to deliver a comprehensive package of stage machinery, rigging and curtain track systems across multiple venues at the new Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), part of Edith Cowan University.

The project is unique in that it covered the fit out of five venues within a new inner-city campus – the Playhouse Theatre, Recital Hall, Flex Theatre, Playhouse Rehearsal Studio and Dance Theatre, with each space requiring systems aligned to its performance and teaching functions. Most equipment was designed and manufactured by The P.A. People, allowing solutions to be customised to each venue while maintaining consistency in operation and safety. The result is a cohesive technical ecosystem designed to support professional-level production while enabling flexibility for training emerging performers and technicians.

Playhouse Theatre

The Playhouse Theatre represents the most technically complex space within the project, incorporating counterweight flying, motorised rigging, an orchestra pit lift and flexible staging infrastructure.

Counterweight System

A 41-line TheatreQuip counterweight fly system provides primary stage flying capability, with front-loading cradles located prompt side and dual rope brake arrangements at stage and mid-gallery levels. Ladder truss battens support lighting and scenery loads, while purpose-built weight storage systems optimise backstage workflow.

Complementing the manual system are six motorised flying lines, including two over-stage pan bars and four forestage bars, powered by six TheatreQuip K600/12 Motorised Pile Hoists, two installed within the fly tower grid and four in the forestage grid. The motorised system provides a low dead of approximately 1100mm above stage level and travel heights up to 16m, enabling efficient lighting focus and scenic movement.

Control integration was a significant element of the project. A unified control architecture manages both the motorised flying system and the orchestra pit lift via touchscreen pendant interfaces, distributed emergency stop stations and dedicated hoist control cabinets.

Orchestra Pit Lift with Integrated Seating

A standout feature of the Playhouse Theatre is the orchestra pit lift, utilising Serapid LinkLift technology to deliver multiple preset configurations including basement, orchestra, seating wagon, auditorium and stage levels.

The lift incorporates a seating wagon storage system beneath the stalls, allowing rapid conversion between performance modes. Temporary guide tracks assist alignment during wagon deployment, while integrated safety systems, including safe edges, door sensors and platform hatch monitoring, ensure compliant operation. Folding fascia panels provide visual masking when the lift is positioned below stage level.

Additional Stage Flexibility

Further enhancing production capability, the theatre includes:

Travelling beam systems for temporary rigging points

Rigid teaser and tormentor masking panels for proscenium adjustment

A demountable stage infill system covering approximately 8m x 4m for adaptable staging layouts

Together, these systems significantly expand the creative possibilities available to production teams and students.

Recital Hall

The Recital Hall features nine motorised TheatreQuip PRO BAR lighting bars distributed along the venue length, each rated to 500kg WLL with integrated segregation for power and data services.

Nine TheatreQuip TQP-K600/12 motorised pile hoists are located in a dedicated winch room, reducing acoustic impact within the performance space.

Energy chain cable management systems route power, DMX and AV connectivity, interfacing with the building’s technical infrastructure through ceiling patching systems.

Preset control positions allow repeatable lighting configurations for both teaching and performance use.

Flex Theatre

The Flex Theatre incorporates a TheatreQuip TensionGrid tensile wire rope access system at gallery level, providing safe technician access to overhead equipment via the ‘virtual floor’ without the need for elevated work platforms.

Importantly, the grid functions as an access platform rather than a load-bearing surface, with rigging loads supported by an extensive travelling beam network above.

Twenty movable beams with 600kg WLL, combined with cleat rails and multiple curtain track configurations, create a highly adaptable performance environment suited to experimental staging formats typical of contemporary theatre training.

Playhouse Rehearsal Studio and Dance Theatre

The Playhouse Rehearsal Studio features two large truss grids supported by fourteen Moveket D8+ 500Kg chain hoists with integrated load monitoring. Each grid can support distributed loads up to 3,500kg, enabling rehearsal environments that closely replicate mainstage production conditions.

Motor-up rigging orientation improves cable management and removes hoist body weight from load calculations, while four rack-mounted controllers and two plug-in locations allow the hand controller to operate from both floor and gallery levels.

The Dance Theatre includes 16 travelling beams rated to 600kg WLL, cleat rails and flexible mounting infrastructure including strut-based rigging rails.

These systems provide adaptable suspension points for lighting, scenic elements and performance equipment.

There was also a full set of drapes to dress the space, including legs, tabs, cyc and scrim, giving opportunity to transform into a small performance space.

Project Outcome

The installation delivers professional-grade stage engineering systems across WAAPA’s new teaching and performance venues, providing flexibility for a wide range of productions while supporting technical training on industry-standard equipment.

The P.A. People was appointed by Multiplex through a competitive tender process, with selection based on capability, experience and the ability to provide customised solutions across multiple venues.