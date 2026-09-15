Introducing DARKE: Built for the World Behind the Light

A new professional production equipment brand enters the market with cases, clamps, cabling and production essentials, with lighting products coming soon.

Without darkness, there is no light. It is the contrast between the two that gives light its impact, creating depth, focus, atmosphere and ultimately immersion. That idea sits at the heart of DARKE, a new generation of lighting and production equipment created for the people who shape those experiences.

DARKE is designed around the realities of professional production, how equipment is transported, installed, rigged, connected, operated and packed down, with products created to work as hard as the environments they help create. The brand launches with a range of professional cases, cables, connectivity, clamps and production essentials, with further products and lighting currently in development.

Built from Industry Experience

DARKE has been developed by established industry ﬁgures and co-founders of StageKraft, Davey Taylor and Eli Malka, drawing on more than 35 years of experience across professional lighting, stage production and entertainment. Their unique combination of hands-on practical experience alongside a deep understanding of the industry and what professionals expect from their gear, has shaped the products from the ground up.

“We’ve spent decades around this industry, seeing what people use, how they use it and what they need from it,” says Davey Taylor. “DARKE gives us the opportunity to take that experience and put it into the products themselves, matching innovation with practicality.”

The Range

The initial DARKE range covers the everyday equipment and infrastructure that supports professional production, including:

Professional ﬂight cases

DMX and data cabling

Power cables and extensions

powerCON TRUE1 connectivity and link cables

Chain motor cables

Socapex looms and distribution

Wieland looms and connectivity

Custom and application-speciﬁc cable solutions

From protecting and transporting equipment to providing the connections and infrastructure that keep a production working, each category has been developed around the demands of professional use.

Lighting is Coming

Cases, cables and connectivity are the starting point for DARKE, not the destination. Professional DARKE lighting products are currently in development, with the ﬁrst products coming soon. Lighting will extend the brand into the equipment that directly shapes atmosphere and immersion, building on the same understanding of how professional productions are designed, installed and operated.

Connected to the Industry

DARKE products are available through StageKraft across Australia and New Zealand, connecting the brand directly with the professional entertainment market and the people who work within it.

Feedback from technicians, production companies, venues, installers and other end users will remain an important part of DARKE’s development. As the range grows across the region, that feedback will help reﬁne existing products and identify where new solutions are genuinely needed. The result will be an evolving professional range shaped by both decades of industry experience and the people working with the products every day.

The ﬁrst DARKE products are now available, with further products and lighting solutions to follow. For more information and to explore the DARKE range, visit darke.lighting or contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call 02 9982 1494.