ISE 2024 Day 1 – d&b goes to Milan

(Pic – d&b audiotechnik product manager Marcus Rembold with the DS100M)

With the news of the d&b collaboration with rival L-Acoustics to provide Milan AVB solutions to both their customers, d&b are showing the fruits of this (Avnu) alliance on the stand in the shape of their DS20 Audio Networking Bridge, the DS100M Signal Engine, and the D90 power amplifier. Product Manager Marcus Rembold explained that the two marques have been working together through the Avnu Alliance to provide a mutually operable solution for quite some time. Now these two market leaders are on the Milan AVB train, everyone else is going to have to get on too.

“MILAN represents one of the most significant technological advances in the audio industry, and it’s been equally important for d&b to incorporate it,”said Marcus. “Our commitment to providing these solutions is evident in our approach, allowing users to embrace the future with confidence, while retaining the flexibility to choose between MILAN and Dante.”

The DS20 Audio Network Bridge has been designed to provide a seamless and cost-effective connection between d&b systems and MILAN. Acting as an interface between d&b amplifiers and the MILAN audio transfer protocol, the DS20 boasts impressive technical features including 16 digital AES 3 output channels, 4 digital AES 3 input channels and an integrated, fully AVB capable 5 port network switch for unparalleled flexibility and redundancy.

The DS100M Signal Engine is the MILAN-enabled iteration of the DS100 with Dante. Leveraging the technological prowess of MILAN, the DS100M extends its functionality to provide an expanded range of features. These include more audio channels via MILAN, MADI, word clock inputs and more, making it an essential part of a complete MILAN system for both d&b Soundscape and matrix applications.

The D90, d&b’s new flagship amplifier, delivers unparalleled sound quality and performance, increased system efficiency and power saving features which place the D90 at the forefront of advanced amplifier technology. As well as providing maximum loudspeaker performance, it maintains lower internal temperatures at highest output, ensuring long and reliable operation. By incorporating MILAN networking technology, its robust design allows seamless configuration for redundant system setups for audio signal transport, complemented by fallback capabilities for all inputs and device communication.