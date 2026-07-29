JAY Productions expands creative possibilities with COLORado PXL Curve 1

(Pic L-R JAY Productions’ William Alkredi – Chief Operations Officer and Phillip Dearle – General Manager)

JAY Productions has expanded its lighting inventory with 24 CHAUVET Professional COLORado PXL Curve 1 fixtures, supplied by Australian distributor Showtools International, alongside four Showcases fitted with custom inserts for storage and transport.

“At JAY Productions, we’re always looking for equipment that offers versatility, reliability and something unique from a creative perspective for our clients,” explains Phillip Dearle, General Manager. “IP rating, size, output and scalability are always at the top of our list when evaluating new fixtures. We also consider how a new fixture will complement our existing inventory.”

“The compact size and the wide range of looks you can achieve from a single fixture is something we didn’t have in our inventory before. We can use them on their own or alongside our existing fixtures to create lighting designs tailored to our clients’ needs.”

The COLORado PXL Curve 1 is a compact, IP65-rated RGBW wash and beam fixture with motorised pan, tilt and zoom. It also features dual linear warm and cool white strobes across eight independently controllable sections. Built-in alignment pins keep spacing consistent when multiple fixtures are connected.

“The modularity of the fixture allows us to create small but impactful floor packages. We can build grids behind the stage or connect the fixtures together to create linear features above the stage. Their compact size also allows them to be tucked away or hidden behind set pieces.”

JAY Productions expects to use the fixtures across corporate events, product launches, concerts, festivals, outdoor productions and dry hire. Their modular design also makes them suitable for custom scenic installations.

Showtools also supplied four Showcases fitted with custom inserts, giving each fixture a dedicated place for storage and transport.

“Everything has its own dedicated location, allowing the team to prep and de-prep much faster while reducing the risk of damage during transport. They also make on-site deployment more efficient.”

With the fixtures already booked on shows before delivery, timing was critical.

“Working with Showtools is always a seamless experience from start to finish. It’s the type of partnership we value – working with suppliers who understand the demands of the live production industry and deliver solutions that improve both our operations and the experience we can offer our clients.”

“Before we even took delivery, the fixtures were already booked on shows, and Showtools ensured we received everything we needed in time.”

Showtools’ Enrico Valenti and JAY Productions’ Phillip Dearle

To discuss a COLORado PXL Curve 1 package backed by established national supply, service and support, contact Showtools International at sales@showtools.com.au or (02) 4646 1199.