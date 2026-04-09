JPRO Named New Zealand Distributor for Televic Conference Solutions

JPRO has been appointed the official New Zealand distributor for Televic Conference, bringing one of the world’s most established conferencing platforms closer to local integrators, consultants and end users.

With more than 50 years of experience in professional conferencing technology, Televic has built a global reputation for systems designed specifically for formal and managed meetings. Its solutions are widely deployed in environments such as parliaments, international institutions and council chambers, where clear communication, effective moderation and reliable speech intelligibility are essential.

Televic has maintained a presence in New Zealand for many years and this partnership represents the next phase of its development in the local market supported by JPRO’s established sales channel and dedicated technical team.

Integrators and consultants will have access to Televic’s full conferencing range alongside local expertise and hands-on project support, from early system design through to commissioning.

“JPRO is a solutions-focused distributor and partnering with Televic strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality conferencing systems to the New Zealand market,” says Paul Edlin, Sales Director at JPRO. “Their portfolio complements our existing technologies while opening new opportunities for our partners. We’re looking forward to working together to support a wide range of professional meeting environments.”

“We are very pleased to welcome JPRO as our exclusive partner in New Zealand,” says Bart Deschodt, General Manager at Televic Conference. “Their strong reputation, technical expertise and commitment to high quality solutions make them an excellent ambassador for our conferencing portfolio. This partnership strengthens our presence in the region and ensures that customers in New Zealand receive the local support and guidance they need for their most important meeting environments.”

The appointment reinforces JPRO’s ongoing commitment to supplying trusted global brands and providing the local expertise, service and technical support that integrators rely on to deliver complex AV projects.