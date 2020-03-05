New Gear

5 Mar 2020

L-Acoustics LA2Xi Amplified Controller


LA2Xi is an install-specific amplified controller from L-Acoustics. Its bridgeable 4 x 4 channels can be configured with one, two, three or four outputs. This allows it to drive small, medium and large format loudspeakers, in full or reduced SPL, for various types of applications. Bridged all together (4×1) and it outputs 2550W.

Housed in a 1U chassis for optimized rack space in integration applications and utilising the same DSP engine as the flagship touring LA12X amplified controller, it includes features for loudspeaker management, protection and monitoring and a comprehensive set of tools for system adjustment and calibration. Milan-certified, the LA2Xi offers analog and AES inputs as well as AVB with seamless redundancy.

