L-Acoustics Launches Global Education Partner Program to Bridge Academic and Professional Audio

Initiative brings professional certification and real-world expertise to leading academic institutions worldwide

L-Acoustics, a global leader in premium professional audio, has launched the L-Acoustics Education Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic audio education and professional practice. The program partners with leading universities worldwide to integrate L-Acoustics professional training and certification into academic curricula, ensuring students graduate with both theoretical knowledge and practical, industry-recognized expertise.

The live audio industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by surging demand for concerts, festivals, corporate events, and immersive experiences. Academic programs excel at teaching theory and studio fundamentals, while the rapidly evolving live sound sector also demands hands-on experience with current technologies and workflows – particularly the ability to master real-time production in dynamic, high-stakes environments. The L-Acoustics Education Partners Program bridges this gap by bringing world-class professional training and equipment directly into the classroom, preparing graduates for the most exciting and in-demand careers in audio.

“Universities excel at teaching the theory and science of audio, and when combined with hands-on experience using professional live sound systems, students gain the complete skill set the industry demands,” said Luca Iacomino, Director of Education Operations at L-Acoustics. “Through this program, we’re empowering academic institutions to deliver the same professional certification that working engineers receive, giving students hands-on experience with the technologies and workflows they’ll encounter throughout their careers. When these graduates enter the workforce, they arrive ready to contribute from day one.”

Belmont University students learning rigging techniques during a visit to L-Acoustics in Marcoussis, France

The program offers participating institutions access to L-Acoustics’ comprehensive learning curriculum, developed through decades of training nearly 20,000 audio professionals worldwide. Faculty members become L-Acoustics Certified Trainers, enabling them to deliver industry-standard courses and award recognized certifications to their students. Partner institutions gain access to L-Acoustics loudspeaker systems for educational purposes, ensuring students learn on the same advanced technologies deployed at the world’s most prestigious venues and events.

The inaugural cohort of 17 University Partners represents a diverse global network spanning different educational models, geographic regions, and program types. They are all institutions recognized for excellence in audio education and their commitment to preparing students for professional careers.

“This program represents a long-term investment in the future of our industry,” said Etienne Corteel, Global Director of Education at L-Acoustics. “Education has always been at the heart of the L-Acoustics mission. By partnering with the world’s leading academic institutions, we’re training the next generation of audio professionals, and we’re advancing the entire industry. These students will enter the market with a level of practical expertise that would have traditionally taken years to develop, and that benefits everyone: the graduates themselves, the venues and production companies who hire them, and ultimately the audiences who enjoy the best shared sound experiences.”

Training at L-Acoustics Connect Conference at Le Périphérique / La Villette, Paris

The L-Acoustics Educations Partner Program creates a sustainable ecosystem that extends beyond graduation. Students have access to the L-Acoustics learning community of global professionals, while L-Acoustics Certified Provider partners gain access to a pipeline of qualified, certified professionals ready to meet the industry’s growing demand for skilled live sound engineers.

The program builds on the company’s recently expanded Education Division, which in 2025 delivered nearly 100,000 hours of training and 14,000 education certificates worldwide. By extending this professional development infrastructure into academia, L-Acoustics reinforces its commitment to advancing both audio technology and the people who bring it to life.

Students at participating universities have access to the L-Acoustics learning community of 20,000 professionals

For more information about the L-Acoustics Education Partners Program, visit https://www.l-acoustics.com/education/l-acoustics-education-partners/

Main image: L-Acoustics Connect Conference AVB Workshop