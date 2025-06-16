Now in Australia

Fresh off their recent successes with the ICOA and DAVE G4X series, German audio purveyors, LD Systems are pleased to announce the arrival of their new install range to our fair shores, with the first units now in the country and ready for shipping.

Boasting a speaker or solution for every conceivable commercial application, the new LD Systems install range features a series of products designed with ease of integration in mind, enabling users to customise their audio systems by mixing and matching components to meet specific needs.

The TICA (Tools for Integrating Commercial Audio) series of small footprint amplifiers and interfaces are in many ways the centrepiece of the range, providing intelligent and intuitive I/O solutions managed by the brand’s outstanding proprietary management software, Questra.

For larger rack based and DSP applications, the brand’s IPA Series offers plenty of flexibility and future proofing with its optional ethernet and Dante expansion capabilities. Perfect for hotels, schools, houses of worship or airport type installations, the IPA Series DSP-based installation amplifiers offer four-channel, powerful class-D power amplifiers with clean, direct access to all your familiar DSP controls on the front of the unit (meaning even the junior venue manager should have no issues operating it on the fly).

In terms of peripherals, the modularity of LD Systems new CURV 500 array systems are sure to get integrator’s tongues wagging, with their versatility of application and inviting pricepoint.

The modular design of the CURV 500 installation system enables individual configurations for each zone, ranging from subtle background music to dancefloor levels of SPL, all while keeping the same excellent sonic signature throughout the installation.

For more information or pricing, contact the friendly team at Link Audio today at linkaudio.com.au/ld-systems/