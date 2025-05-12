LOCAL FACILITY GIVING LOCALS A FUTURE

You want to be a roadie? First off, why? Because… reasons. OK, we crew are all a little different so you might just fit in. Where to start?

Getting your greasy mitts on some quality performance equipment is hard when you are bottom of the food chain. Even getting in on that chain can be difficult. The music biz can be cliquey, and a little insular to boot. The easiest way to get your foot into any closed-door operation like this is to know someone on the inside. That isn’t always possible.

Do you stand at stage doors and annoy everyone passing until they either let you in or get you locked up? Is your spare time spent on school productions, valiantly hacking through yet another iteration of ‘Oklahoma’ … using decades old analog gear barely held together by rust, dust and age-hardened gaffer tape? Have you set up a home studio or small DJ rig, taught by YouTube and sourced from online markets?

Another option is to hope that government bodies team up and provide opportunities that allow you to learn about live performance. Which is what the youngsters of the Strathbogie Shire currently benefit from.

The Opportunity

Back in 2011, then Victorian government’s Department of Planning and Community Development (DPCD) awarded a grant to the Shire for a portable pop-up trailer that would allow local youth to put on shows. This was done under the Music Equipment Grants Program.

Contractors tailored a purpose-built 8×4 trailer to store equipment, transport it to shows and act as a DJ booth or FoH compound. It’s pretty much a gig-on-wheels and can be configured to have everything required for a show. It has reinforced spigots welded to each corner to mount speakers, an accessible ramp for 240VAC, USB and lighting. It is built country-tough (and needs to be with the condition of rural roads). I’ve seen a lot of different rigs over the years and this is easily one of the most flexibly configured yet sturdy versions.

It has a portable generator for when the local power is out of reach or unreliable. There is room inside for enough tech gear, backline, marquees and miscellanea to stage all manner of shows.

The Method

FReeZA has long been a co-sponsor of this initiative (with our local version titled Icetranauts). This youth development program is an offshoot of The Push, a not-for-profit charity that has been supporting youth events across Australia for nearly four decades. They continue to support the Shire with regular equipment upgrades, staging assistance and links to industry mentors. It also funds and encourages 20-30 shows per year, giving increased experience for everyone involved.

While backers get their goals met, the kids are the real winners. They get to learn about audio, lighting, stage management and all the other jobs or tasks that go with putting on a show. If they play or sing, they get an outlet to practice. It is telling that almost all roles in these events are performed by these youth. Hands-on experience is invaluable for both personal and professional development.

Having such a facility on hand was but a dream when I was a teen. My suburban schooling had nothing so fancy. We had a passionate music teacher but that was about it. Euroa, where this trailer lives, also has a brilliant music teacher in Nick Lester at Euroa Secondary College. An accomplished, gigging saxophonist in his own right, he has been instrumental in encouraging the current purple patch of local musos.

Big props go to Youth Development Officer, Nett Walton, who has tirelessly supported oncoming generations of local performers, artists and techs for decades, organising funding, opportunities and shows. With her devoted partner Andie Guerin, they have mentored dozens upon dozens of the new breed, teaching them all the ins and outs of how to conduct shows. I doffs me hat to these three, fine role models that they are.

The Application

Our local Thursday community pizza evenings just finished for summer, and we engaged the trailer and some local bands for our final night’s entertainment. FReeZA covered costs for performers and techs. Yes, the kids get paid to setup and packdown too – just like in real roadie life!

Beyond running one power lead to stageside, I did nothing techy on the night. The performers setup the gear, mixed each other and packed down at the end of the night. All I had to do was MC. What a pleasure.

Four discrete acts played but they were different combinations of the six musicians there on the night. Jeremiah Johnston setup the PA with assistance from Angus Rowe, then started with a solo set. Alina Lester and Tyler Kipping followed with a sweet duet before (a hastily hacked together version of) Ungraded hit the stage. Two of their regular members couldn’t make it on the night but Tyler stood in to play guitar opposite Sonny Lester and sang through a good set anyway. Angus set a fearsome beat on the kit.

We finished off the night with a rockin set from The Viceroys band (winners of Rockfest 2023). Fronted by Jeremiah, with Tyler’s drumming in lockstep with Grace Whitney on bass, this lineup is very, very good. They’ve got some great songs, good stage presence and gel as a tight unit musically.

I got so much delight in seeing the joy of all the parents, punters and performers involved. Of the six musicians, I’ve watched five grow up since they were tiny. I’ve been good friends with their parents and now become friends direct with them. Fine adults they will all become and great musicians and techs they already are.

These kids are the future. Judging by the intelligence, ability and passion that they showed as performers, technicians and human beings, we are in extremely good hands.

They got that way in no small part due to this PA trailer and its backers.

The Specs

Trailer:

8×4 double axle with trailer brake

Enclosed with DJ/mix booth hatch on either side

Leads:

14x mic leads 5x guitar lead 5x 6m mic leads

Power:

Multiple IEC plugs, 10A power leads, RCD protected power boards, power conditioner, 15amp power lead

Mics:

3x Shure PG56

1x Shure PG52

2x Shure SM57

4x Shure SM58

1x Shure PGA56 and clip (Shure A50D)

Stands:

2x speaker stands 5x mic stands

3x K&M 25975 mic stand

Speakers:

2x JBL 15” self powered subs

2x Samson Auro 12” self powered mid/ highs

3x EAW powered wedges

Control:

12 input Soundcraft mixing desk EFX 12

Behringer X32 digital mixer or Behringer XR18 Digital Mixer

Misc:

Pioneer DJ XDJ-RX3

3x passive DI

Table Rug

Marquee

Backline: