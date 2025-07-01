LSC Control Systems Commences Distribution of Robe Lighting in Australia & New Zealand

LSC Control Systems proudly commences Robe Lighting distribution in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) as of 1st July 2025.

The partnership reinforces the dedication of delivering world-class entertainment lighting solutions to the ANZ market by combining cutting edge solutions, innovative technologies and attentive service.

In recent months, we have collaborated with the team in the Czech Republic to ensure a smooth transition. Together we have set the foundations to deliver superior sales and support to the Australian and New Zealand markets with the level of expertise and care our customers have come to expect from both LSC Control Systems and Robe Lighting.

LSC has appointed Darren McLanders as Sales Manager ANZ – Robe Lighting. Darren is an industry stalwart and has been a valued member of the sales team at LSC since 2021. He brings strong industry experience and is excited to reintroduce Robe Lighting to the market as part of the extended LSC product portfolio.

For general information visit https://www.lsccontrol.com.au/