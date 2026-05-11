LSC Control Systems Hires Martin Bowman, Extends Product Warranty to Five Years

Martin Bowman has been newly appointed to LSC’s internal sales team. He brings with him over 35 years’ experience in entertainment lighting, technical production, theatre, live events, touring, and permanent installations.

During his career, Martin has gained extensive experience of LSC’s solutions as a customer, as well as developing a broad practical understanding of lighting control, power distribution and networked systems, and the environments that use them. This valuable knowledge and insight will enable him to understand the needs of technicians, designers, venues, and integrators alike.

MARTIN BOWMAN

Martin’s appointment is the latest in a string of additions to LSC’s growing team. Since becoming part of Czech-based Robe Lighting s.r.o. in 2024, LSC has been busy preparing for the new opportunities opened up by the move, including increased access to global markets. At the same time, the team continues to design and manufacture its respected, reliable products at its headquarters in Melbourne, Australia.

“When we sat down to assess our needs and identify the kind of individual that could confidently step into this new role, the opinion was expressed that we were looking for a unicorn,” says Greg Lowe, director of LSC. “I believe we’ve found one.

Martin has prodigious industry experience on one hand, with credibility and the kind of positive temperament that has made him instantly welcome within the organisation on the other.”

Martin himself says, “I like to focus on recommending solutions that are technically appropriate, scalable, and well suited to a customer’s need. It’s a personal approach that helps build trust, reduce errors, and support repeat business. I’m excited by the opportunity to join such a respected name within our field, and I’m looking forward to making a mark and contributing to our further success!”

Regular customers of LSC Control Systems can expect to be speaking with Martin for advice on technical support and product selection.

Meanwhile, LSC has announced a significant increase to its standard product warranty terms – from two to five years. With this announcement, the company underlines its commitment to reliability – a mainstay of its design ethos for decades.

LSC became part of Robe Lighting s.r.o. in 2024, and produces a renowned range of fully featured, scalable systems used by many of the world’s largest theme parks, opera houses, theatres and television studios. Their products offer protections and assurances to professional users of high-cost, state-of-the-art electrical equipment – including advanced show lighting, sound systems and LED screens.

“Our products have always been designed to provide value in demanding, professional environments,” says LSC Product Manager Richie Mickan. “We know from long experience that, for our customers, performance, durability, and long-term confidence are not optional extras – they are essential.”

He continues, “Increasing our standard product warranty from two years to five is a sign of our confidence in the quality, engineering, and long-term dependability of our products. It’s also a clear and tangible reinforcement of something our customers already appreciate – when you choose LSC, you are choosing solutions that last the test of time, and are backed by a team that stands behind them.”

The move is a signal to integrators, dealers and end users alike that the greater peace of mind promised by LSC is properly backed up, for the long-term.

“We feel it adds confidence at every stage, from specification and purchase through to installation, operation, and ongoing support,” says Mickan. “It’s more than a policy update: it’s a clear statement about the way we build, support, and stand by our products.”