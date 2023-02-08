LSC innovate to counter corrosion at upgraded Sir Howard Morrison Centre

Future proofing dimmers for one of the harshest environments on earth

Rotorua is renowned for its rotten egg smell, stemming from the high levels of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) concentrations emitted from local geothermal vents. But the smell isn’t the only issue. H2S also causes the rapid corrosion of metals, creating headaches for the tech team responsible for the upgrade of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua.

Having asked around overseas Kevin Greene, Technical Design & Delivery Lead at the Centre, and architects Shand Shelton approached LSC Control Systems. Australian-based designers and manufacturers of the data distribution, power and lighting control systems, LSC rose to the challenge.

Jeff Morgan, NZ Regional Manager, recalls, “We worked with Shand Shelton using their specifications to select product. We supplied forty dimmers, replacing all the old fixtures in the black box room and the theatre itself.” See inset for product details.

Kevin provided Jeff and his R&D team with the details of the conformal coating required to shield and protect the circuit boards from the H2S, “It was not just a question of the gear surviving the tough environment, everything also had to be fit for purpose and one of the knock on effects of the conformal coating was the potential for overheating. We did a lot of testing.” LSC’s team made four boards and sent them over and waited, “The environment is so harsh you can expect to see decay within a month. Kevin made quadruple-y sure and waited four months before making a decision to go ahead.”

Jeff and his techs travelled over from Australia in November to commission the dimmers and the LSC proprietary monitoring and remote configuration software HOUSTON X, “Although the software is used all over the world, this is a first for New Zealand. The beauty of it is you can talk to the dimmers from the office, change the patching or whatever a touring company requires.”

Kevin and his lighting technicians were very appreciative, “Anything that saves techs time at the moment is gratefully received. It looks like the New Zealand theatre sector is going gangbusters, same as in Australia, with techs travelling back to back from event to event due to staff shortages. It’s good to make their lives easier.”

LSC Control Systems are flat out too, “This is the busiest I’ve known it in thirty-five years. We were lucky to get through Covid relatively unscathed due to being classified as an essential service because the construction industry was still allowed to operate, plus Europe, one of our major markets wasn’t so locked down. Now we are inundated with orders. Luckily we do build and manufacture the majority of our gear in Australia, but we still need some components from overseas and like everyone else we are having with issues with the supply chain and freight. But our Production, Procurement and R&D Managers are constantly innovating so we can fulfil our orders.”