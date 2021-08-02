LumenRadio Unites CRMX and W-DMX

For over a decade LumenRadio has provided their wireless DMX technology CRMX (Cognitive Radio MultiPlex). With last year’s acquisition of Wireless Solution, they now own both W-DMX and CRMX technology.

With the focus on user experience and industry standardisation, LumenRadio now presents a unified technology platform creating a seamless experience for all users of Wireless DMX.

Since 2008, there have been two competing technologies on the market; W-DMX from Wireless Solution and CRMX from LumenRadio. This has led to an industry divided between the two major technologies, until now.

In 2020 LumenRadio acquired Wireless Solution and together the two brands supply Wireless DMX to almost the entire entertainment lighting industry. With their ownership of both major technologies in Wireless DMX, LumenRadio is now in a position where they are able to set a standard for the entire industry.

“Our strategy has been to create the best experience for the user, making it easier for all users of Wireless DMX. With our acquisition we are now able to unify the entire industry in one platform and set a standard of Wireless DMX,” says Niclas Norlen, CTO at LumenRadio and inventor of both W-DMX and CRMX.

The first step to unify the technologies was the release of BlackBox G6 from Wireless Solution, which included optional CRMX. This made it possible for W-DMX users to control CRMX equipment for the first time, bringing the technologies one step closer together. Now LumenRadio is releasing the next step to the market: a unified technology platform.

LumenRadio will provide all OEM customers with modules featuring combined W-DMX and CRMX technology. This means that all fixtures with Wireless DMX will listen to both W-DMX and CRMX at the same time, and automatically select the protocol used by the transmitter.

With this new solution it will be possible to use either protocol to control all Wireless DMX fixtures on the market, regardless if you are using W-DMX or CRMX. The user does not have to select modes of operation or configure fixtures, all will be automatically configured during linking.

“With this new technology platform we are able to unify the industry that has been divided for so long. There’s no need for multiple transmitters or incompatible technologies. LumenRadio supplies a Wireless DMX solution that will work with all fixtures,” says Josef Hederström, Sales Manager at LumenRadio.

Going forward, all OEM customers integrating Wireless DMX will get support for both CRMX and W-DMX, unifying the industry into one technology platform. The solution is implemented in a selection of LumenRadio’s modules and is undergoing testing right now, and will soon be available for new fixtures to OEM customers under both brands, Wireless Solution and LumenRadio.

LumenRadio will continue to supply the entertainment lighting industry with Wireless DMX under both brands, and with one unified technology platform it is easier than ever for all users of Wireless DMX.