Madison Group Enterprises celebrates 30 years, appoints new Group & mIoT CEOs

Gerhard Loots, former Global Head of IoT for Telstra has been appointed Group CEO of the Madison Group of businesses including Madison Express, Madison Technologies, Madison AV, mIoT and Madison Technologies NZ. Paul Calabro, former CEO of Madison Technologies, has been appointed CEO of mIoT.

Madison Group Enterprises has announced the appointment of Gerhard Loots as Group CEO. David Redfern, who established Madison in 1991, will retain his position as Group Managing Director working in a non-executive advisory capacity.

“This year Madison celebrates its 30 year anniversary. Over the years we have grown and evolved, most recently into our new operating structure, with distinct brands for each business under the Madison Group umbrella” said David Redfern.

“Constant throughout has been our focus on customers, suppliers and having the right people in the right roles and representing great brands in the market. I’m confident with Gerhard and Paul’s appointments this will strengthen the group’s offering even more”

Gerhard, former Global IoT Solutions Executive at Telstra will join the group from 1 July 2021.

“I’ve known Madison for many years for their innovative approach to customer solutions and the high-quality brands they represent. I’ve seen what a professional, customer focused organisation they are with a great company culture” said Gerhard Loots. “This is an exciting phase for the Madison Group and I’m excited to be joining at such a monumental milestone of 30 years of operations”

Paul Calabro will commence as mIoT CEO from 1 April 2021. Paul will continue as Acting CEO of Madison Technologies until a suitable replacement is found over the coming months.

“After leading Madison Technologies as it’s CEO for the past two and a half years, I’m excited to take on this new opportunity to lead our IoT business across an international market” said Paul Calabro.