MadisonAV Expands Portfolio as Distributor of NETGEAR AV Managed Switches in Australia

MadisonAV, a leading provider of professional audio-visual solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with NETGEAR®, Inc, a global leader in networking products. Starting 1 Dec 2023, MadisonAV will now serve as a specialised distributor of NETGEAR AV Managed Switches and associated accessories in the Australian market.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for MadisonAV, reinforcing its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions and further cementing itself as a premier distributor of professional AV products. With NETGEAR’s Pro AV products added to its portfolio, MadisonAV enhances its capability to deliver comprehensive, reliable, and scalable networked AV solutions to its diverse customer base.

Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be appointed distributor of NETGEAR Pro AV products in Australia. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing world-class audio-visual solutions to our clients. NETGEAR is a globally recognised manufacturer of exceptional switching products, and their Pro AV switches complement our existing offerings perfectly.”

NETGEAR Pro AV switches will seamlessly integrate with MadisonAV’s existing product lineup, enhancing the company’s ability to provide complete, fully integrated networked AV solutions and will play a crucial role in MadisonAV’s sales of AMX SVSI networked AV solutions, providing clients with reliable and robust networking infrastructure. This integration allows MadisonAV to offer a one-stop-shop for AV and networking solutions, simplifying the procurement process for its customers.

Ken Kyle continued, “The addition of NETGEAR Pro AV products to our portfolio further expands our ability to supply even more comprehensive solutions. Another of our brands, AMX by HARMAN, have a preferred vendor relationship with NETGEAR, where their professional AV series 4350, 4300 and 4250 switches are now the recommended choice for all AMX AV over IP installations worldwide. This relationship provides the additional reassurance that their collective efforts to achieve interoperability and technology integration will result in a superior experience for our shared customers.”

“We are delighted that MadisonAV will be distributing NETGEAR switches in Australia” remarked Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches. “Their relationship with the Pro AV market in Australia will enhance the visibility and expansion of our AV over IP solutions into the very specialised Professional AV market, as well as provide a superior experience for their AMX customers. Our expert Pro AV team will be working closely with MadisonAV to provide thorough support of our Pro AV solutions within the Australian market”.

NETGEAR designed the M4250 series of switches from the ground up with input from the AV community, drawing upon over 25 years of networking experience to ensure these Pro AV-targeted switches had what it takes for the demanding rigors of sending audio, video, and control signals over an IP network. As a result, NETGEAR is fast becoming the most recommended switch vendor for AV over IP deployments.

The AV Line of switches are engineered for AV over IP and designed for clean integration in an AV rack, under a table, or behind a display. Models with PoE+ and Ultra 90 PoE++ allow powering of AV endpoints and more. Built with NETGEAR IGMP Plus™, Auto-LAG, and Auto-Trunk for automatic and dynamic configuration – even with multiple switches.

The easy-to-use AV interface and Engage Controller free software application helps integrators conquer the typically tedious AV over IP switch configurations. The installer need only select the protocol or vendor and then select the applicable ports. From there, the switch will automate the remainder of the configuration, resulting in less time spent on the network configuration and more time focusing on the other parts of the installation.

For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/proav.

For more information on AMX by HARMAN SVSI products, please visit AMX.com

