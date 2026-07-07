Malka and Taylor Launch StageKraft, Setting a New Standard in Entertainment Technology Distribution

(Pic L – R Davey Taylor and Eli Malka, co-founders of StageKraft)

Established industry ﬁgures Eli Malka and Davey Taylor have launched StageKraft, a new distributor and wholesaler serving Australia and New Zealand’s professional lighting and entertainment technology sectors.

StageKraft enters the market with a clear intent to raise the standard for lighting and entertainment technology delivery across the region. Rather than taking on as many brands as possible to drive scale, the company is taking a more selective, service-led approach – partnering with brands chosen for their quality, relevance and market ﬁt.

Bringing fresh momentum and a progressive vision to the industry, StageKraft will introduce a curated portfolio of cutting-edge solutions from leading international brands and emerging innovators. Spanning both premium and more accessible offerings, the range will respond to evolving customer needs and growing demand for ﬂexible, high-performance systems that deliver lasting value, supported by the hands-on support customers can rely on.

“Our focus at StageKraft is helping clients succeed in a rapidly changing market,” said Davey Taylor. “Customers need more than access to technology – they need a partner who understands their challenges and can provide reliable advice, technical expertise and responsive support throughout the life of a project. That commitment will deﬁne everything we do.”

With more than 35 years of combined experience in lighting design, distribution, and technology, Eli and Davey bring a wealth of industry knowledge to StageKraft. Their understanding of complex production environments underpins the company’s approach to supporting consistent, high-quality outcomes.

StageKraft is focused on delivering innovative solutions alongside exceptional service, while working with production companies, venues, and integrators to build trusted partnerships that support growth and excellence across the industry.

StageKraft’s brand portfolio and product lines will be announced over the coming weeks.