StageKraft Brings MEGA-Lite’s Distinctive Approach to Lighting Design to Australia and New Zealand

StageKraft has announced its appointment as the Australian and New Zealand distributor for MEGA-Lite, the Texas-based manufacturer of professional entertainment and architectural lighting.

Founded in Texas in 2002, MEGA-Lite is a family-owned company built by four brothers, Miguel, Elio, Guillermo and Arturo Cabada, whose combined approach to product development, service and the entertainment industry has shaped the company for more than two decades. The business has grown an international presence around professional lighting solutions for entertainment and architectural applications, while retaining the hands-on philosophy that has deﬁned it from the beginning.

MEGA-Lite develops products with a close understanding of how lighting designers actually work – not simply adding another ﬁxture to an established category but exploring how light can become part of the architecture, visual identity and language of a production.

That thinking can be seen throughout their range. Products such as the Circa Series, Utility range, M-Sphere, Light Pipe and Light Truss blur the line between lighting equipment and scenic or structural elements, giving designers new ways to build depth, movement, texture and visual impact into a production.

The M-Sphere, for example, combines a beam-reﬂecting mirror with a rotating half mirror ball and a pixel-controlled ring, creating effects that extend well beyond the conventional moving-head ﬁxture. Meanwhile, the Light Pipe and Light Truss systems use illuminated structural forms to turn the ﬁxture itself into part of the visual environment, with IP65-rated construction opening up applications across indoor and outdoor projects.

The company’s distinctive approach is also ﬁnding its way into major contemporary productions. MEGA-Lite’s Circa Giant, for example, recently featured in Luke Combs’ stadium production, where its scale, circular form and warm, tungsten-inspired aesthetic were used to address a substantial scenic and lighting design challenge.

“MEGA-Lite is a really natural ﬁt for what we are building at StageKraft,” said Eli Malka, Co-Founder and Sales Director of StageKraft. “What impressed us was not just the products themselves, but the thinking behind them. MEGA-Lite understands that lighting designers are constantly looking for ways to create something distinctive. Their products give designers tools that can change the way a space is perceived, rather than simply providing another source of illumination. That creative mindset is something we value enormously. We want StageKraft to represent brands that are genuinely useful to the people designing and delivering productions, and MEGA-Lite brings a different kind of creative possibility to the portfolio.”

For MEGA-Lite, the partnership provides an opportunity to deepen its presence in Australia and New Zealand with a distributor that shares its focus on product knowledge, accessibility and relationships with the people working directly with the technology.

“We are excited to partner with StageKraft and bring MEGA-Lite closer to designers and production professionals across Australia and New Zealand,” said Arturo Cabada, MEGA-Lite Sales Director. “StageKraft understands the importance of supporting creative professionals with more than just access to products. Their knowledge of the market and their focus on building long-term relationships makes them a strong partner for MEGA-Lite as we continue to expand internationally.”

The partnership adds another dimension to StageKraft’s growing portfolio, with MEGA-Lite complementing the company’s existing focus on manufacturers that combine strong engineering with a clear point of view.

“For us, it’s about giving designers access to products that can open up new ideas,” added Malka. “MEGA-Lite has a real understanding of that. Their products aren’t different just for the sake of being different – there is a clear purpose behind them, and that is what makes the range so interesting.”

MEGA-Lite’s full range includes professional LED stage lighting, moving lights, effects, architectural lighting, control solutions and a growing range of distinctive visual and structural lighting systems for entertainment and installation applications.

StageKraft will support MEGA-Lite customers throughout Australia and New Zealand with product information, technical advice, demonstrations and local sales support. To learn more about MEGA-Lite products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494.

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