Mamma Mia, Follow-Me Again!

The dynamic production of Mamma Mia! The Party in Rotterdam has set a new standard for live theatre, with the Follow-Me Track-iT system at the heart of its lighting design.

Mamma Mia! The Party is an immersive theatrical show that combines the magic of Mamma Mia! – the successful theatre production – with a unique dining experience. Set in a vibrant Greek taverna with the entire venue being used as the set, the show invites audiences to become part of the action, interacting with the cast and enjoying a meal while the story unfolds around them. With lively performances, iconic ABBA music, and a mix of comedy and drama, Mamma Mia! The Party creates an unforgettable, high- energy environment that blurs the line between audience and performers.

The Follow-Me Track-iT system was chosen for its ability to accurately track the performers through the venue, adjusting lighting automatically and replacing the need for manual follow-spots. The system combines RF tags worn by performers and strategically placed anchors to provide real-time positioning data, and its capabilities perfectly aligned with the vision of industry legend Patrick Woodroffe.

“We needed a robust system that could handle the complexity of this show, with its constant movement of cast members across the audience and stage,” says Woodroffe. “The Follow-Me Track-iT system provides exactly that, allowing us to use multiple or individual lighting units in a way that would have been impossible with conventional follow-spotting. Its precision and responsiveness has been crucial in keeping the lights on target, no matter how unpredictable the action gets.”

Woodroffe also highlights the system’s adaptability: “One of the standout features of the Follow-Me Track-iT system is its ability to integrate seamlessly into any lighting rig, no matter how complicated. The system gives us more creative flexibility and ensures that no matter where the action goes, the lighting remains as dynamic as the performance itself. It’s truly a game-changer for shows that push the limits of live lighting.”

Marc Van der Wel, Managing Director at Follow-Me, expresses his enthusiasm at the Follow-Me Track-iT system being chosen and used by Patrick and his team. “It’s an honour to see Follow-Me Track-iT in action on such a dynamic show. Mamma Mia! The Party is an exceptional example of how automated tracking can be used in a busy, interactive performance,” he says. “The system’s ability to provide precise and real-time tracking, even in a high-speed environment, is exactly what shows like this need to deliver on their creative vision.”

The production’s lighting team worked under Technical Direction of Jeroen Frijters, along with Alex Marshall as Associate Designer, Greg Iannarilli as Show Operator, and Jasper van Eyck as System Tech, with Pascal Schutijser serving as the main Lighting Systems Tech for the show.

“As well as the flexibility and reliability of Follow-Me that Patrick refers to, Follow-Me again and again delivers on its renown reputation of supplying fantastic support,” concludes Frijters. “This is a hugely important distinguishing factor in our industry.”

The system was supplied by Events Light, which ensured that the installation and technical setup of the Follow-Me Track-iT system met the specific demands of the production. The result of their teamwork is a flawless integration of lighting and automation that enhances the immersive experience of Mamma Mia! The Party in Rotterdam.