Martin Professional and Verity Studios

Deliver Breakthrough Drone and Lighting Showcase

Martin Professional, a HARMAN Professional Solutions brand and a global leader in entertainment and architectural lighting, collaborated with Verity Studios, the leading provider of indoor drone show systems for live events, for a dynamic three-day customer showcase at the HARMAN Experience Center in Northridge, California. Held in April, the event revealed how autonomous drones and advanced lighting can operate as a single, unified show experience.

The centerpiece was a choreographed performance of Verity’s Lucie micro drones, equipped with powerful LEDs, flying in sync with Martin’s newest lighting fixture releases, including the MAC Aura Raven XIP. With its high-resolution aura effects and bold beam presence, the MAC Aura Raven XIP provided a rich visual counterpart to the drones’ motion and light patterns.

“We built the show with the MAC Aura Raven XIP as the lead performer,” said Brandon Robbins, Regional Sales Manager for North America, Martin Professional. “The real magic came from knowing when to let the drones take focus, and when to let the lighting drive the moment. It felt like the two were playing together.”

“The Raven’s pixelated aura lets us create movement and beam effects that complement the drones in real time. At times, we’d isolate beams to echo the drones’ flight path—it was like handing off the visual lead, back and forth.”

Verity showcased both the current and next-gen Lucie platforms, equipped with the company’s signature point light and the new Mini Beam payload, which provide a free-floating beam light that is no longer anchored to physical elements. This mobility and freedom from physical constraints for a stage lighting beam is a groundbreaking first, offering unprecedented creative options to stage and lighting designers. Weighing just 56 to 62 grams and fully engineered in Switzerland, the Lucie drones fly for up to five minutes and are built from the ground up for professional, safety-critical environments.

“We wanted to come together to create something unified – and highlight the strengths of both new products,” said Steve Maassen, Head of Live Events, Verity Studios. “Typical drone demos happen in dark rooms, but in real-world productions – whether it’s touring or theater – drones need to integrate with lighting in meaningful, artistic ways. That’s what we set out to do here. The MAC Aura Raven XIP became a character of its own, with unique looks that complemented the drones beautifully. This event was about pushing that integration and finding the moments where lighting and choreography connect.”

Alongside the Raven, Martin’s VDO Sceptron XB provided a vibrant, pixel-driven structure that enhanced the drone choreography. Additional fixtures included the MAC Aura XIP, MAC ONE, Exterior Linear Pro, Exterior Wash Pro, and Exterior Projection Compact, forming a full ecosystem of motion-ready lighting.

“We first worked with Verity in 2018, and when I saw their next-gen drones – and knowing we just launched the Raven at LDI – it felt like the perfect time to reunite,” said Greg Jones, Manager, National & Strategic Accounts, North America Lighting, Martin Professional. “This wasn’t about showing drones alone. We wanted to demonstrate how they integrate into a real-world environment – lighting, staging, video. It was a complete show system, not just a technology demo.”

The response from industry professionals who attended the event underscored the impact of the collaboration. “The way the lighting and motion were tied to the soundtrack really told a story,” said Glen Brodersen, Senior Technical Director at Sight & Sound Theatres. “It’s a great example of how light and movement can support emotion and narrative.”