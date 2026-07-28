Master FX Officially Partners with StageKraft

StageKraft has partnered with Master FX as the exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand, bringing the US-based manufacturer’s professional atmospheric and special effects ecosystem to productions, venues, designers, and installation sectors across the region, for the very ﬁrst time.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Master FX is known for building road-ready special effects systems for concerts, touring, theatre, ﬁlm, broadcast, theme parks, houses of worship and large-scale live events. The company has developed a reputation for products that deliver impact, reliability and creative control when the moment matters most.

The introduction presents a dedicated suite of haze, fog, snow, wind, confetti, and immersive atmospheric technologies, alongside a systems-based approach to atmospheric design. The range gives designers and production teams the tools to shape atmosphere with conﬁdence.

Master FX joins StageKraft’s curated portfolio of premium entertainment technology brands, strengthening a lineup focused on high-performance solutions supported by local service, dedicated long-term support and application expertise.

“Australia and New Zealand have a passionate and fast-moving live entertainment market, and we wanted a partner who understood both the gear and the people using it,” said Vince Camerano, Founder and CEO of Master FX. “StageKraft brings the industry experience, technical curiosity and customer-ﬁrst approach we look for in a partner. This is about more than putting product on a shelf – it’s about delivering the full Master FX experience, from demos and training through to support in the ﬁeld.”

“Master FX is exactly the kind of brand StageKraft was built to represent,” said Davey Taylor, StageKraft Co-Founder and Head of Product Development. “Their products are road-ready, their culture is driven by innovation, and their effects help turn production moments into memories. Local customers now have faster access to the equipment, ﬂuids, knowledge and support needed to bring professional atmospheric effects into more shows, venues and experiences.”

The Master FX range includes haze systems for beam enhancement, low fog and ground-based atmospheric effects, modular snow generation systems, and high-output confetti and streamer launch systems, alongside purpose-designed ﬂuids, accessories, and integrated system components. Designed for touring, broadcast, and large-scale live production, the systems are engineered for repeatable performance and operational reliability in high-demand environments.

For Master FX and StageKraft, this is just the beginning. The live entertainment industry moves quickly, and this partnership is built to move with it. Better gear, faster access, and two companies committed to delivering both.

To learn more about Master FX products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494.

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