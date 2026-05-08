Meyer Sound Names Jands Exclusive Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

Jands Pty Ltd, a leading AV distributor, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Meyer Sound in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership unites two organizations with a shared commitment to sonic excellence, innovation, and the professional audio community.

The announcement marks a new chapter in a relationship spanning decades. Jands first encountered Meyer Sound through the iconic MSL-4 loudspeaker systems, deployed in a landmark theatrical production, a moment that helped define the company’s trajectory in professional audio. Today, that history culminates in a strategic distribution partnership.

“We are incredibly proud to be appointed as the Meyer Sound distributors for Australia and New Zealand, a partnership that continues a relationship spanning decades,” says Paul Mulholland, executive chairman at Jands. “Jands began as a rental company, building our own speaker cabinets, until a major theatrical production led us to Meyer’s MSL-4 systems, a decision that helped shape our business. Meyer Sound stands out for its innovation, integrity and community focus, values we share. Now formally representing Meyer Sound feels natural and meaningful, and we look forward to supporting our customers and growing the market together.”

Through the partnership, Jands will provide market development and sales, technical support, and service for Meyer Sound’s full product portfolio across both territories, serving customers across the venue, entertainment, performing arts, live touring, and hospitality sectors.

”Demand for Meyer Sound across Australia and New Zealand has never been stronger,” says Meyer Sound Sales Manager, APAC, Owen Ironside. “As the market continues to grow, it’s clear that we need a robust and future‑focused distribution partner to ensure we can support our customers at the highest level. Jands is an icon of the industry, established internationally as a benchmark for distribution. Our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer experience makes it an ideal fit for Meyer Sound, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to now work side by side.”

Jands will begin representing Meyer Sound in Australia and New Zealand from May 18, 2026; customers can contact the Jands team directly for product enquiries, demonstrations, and support.

“This new direction enables us to take the brand to the next level across Australia and New Zealand while strengthening the excellent work of our established dealer network, now supported through Jands,” says Ironside.

For more information, visit:

www.jands.com.au

meyersound.com