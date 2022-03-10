Meyer Sound PANTHER

Meyer Sound have announced PANTHER, a new flagship linear line array loudspeaker engineered to meet rapidly evolving demands for large-scale touring and installed systems.

Complex and visually-focused production scenarios, coupled with tighter safety regulations, often restrict the space and weight allowed for loudspeakers. At the same time, environmental policies require greater energy efficiency and a smaller footprint for transport as more productions shift to a networked signal infrastructure.

Responding to these demands, PANTHER’s acoustic output is closer to the significantly larger and heavier LEO line array loudspeaker and occupies the slender form factor of the existing LYON line array loudspeaker. Despite stadium levels of performance, PANTHER offers substantial savings on current draw from the previous generation flagship line array loudspeaker. A dual analog/Milan AVB network input module means PANTHER offers flexible signal distribution options and each cabinet comes standard with an IP55 weather protection rating, all at a substantially lower initial cost compared to LEO and LYON.

By incorporating Meyer Sound’s new Avnu Alliance-certified Milan input module, PANTHER becomes the world’s first Milan Certified line array loudspeaker. With this advancement, PANTHER extends Milan-based networked systems all the way to the loudspeaker cabinet, while the always-active parallel analog input assures backward compatibility with existing hardware.

Engineered For Peak Power

The electronics module in PANTHER is an all-new, lightweight design incorporating a four-channel Class D amplifier coupled to an innovative power supply. With advanced power factor correction and higher voltage rails, the new amplifier package delivers higher peak current to the loudspeakers while presenting a stable load to the AC line.

PANTHER also features new, longer-excursion 12-inch low-frequency cone drivers and new 3-inch compression drivers. Each incorporates advanced magnet structures using new materials for higher flux density despite substantial weight reduction.

Combined with a new LF port design, PANTHER has a maximum peak output of more than 150 dB SPL. Weighing only 68 kg, PANTHER is a significantly lighter box than anything in its class.

A Family Of Three For Precise Coverage

The PANTHER family consists of three cabinets with different horizontal coverage patterns. PANTHER-M and PANTHER-W are 95 and 110 degrees, respectively. PANTHER-L features an all-new long throw horn with a tightly defined 80-degree horizontal pattern.

