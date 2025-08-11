The point source that can compete with a line array lands in Australasia.

In a line array world, I love a good point source loudspeaker, and the Meyer Sound ULTRA-X80 is not only a very good point source loudspeaker, but it’s also capable of outperforming a small line array. The latest in Meyer Sound’s ULTRA Series, after the ULTRA-X40 and ULTRA-X20, the ULTRA-X80 uses the ULTRA family’s concentric driver design, and sports two 12-inch neodymium magnet cone drivers with a rotatable 95° x 40° waveguide coupled to a 4-inch high-frequency compression driver. There’s also the ULTRA-X82 variant with a tighter 50° x 40° dispersion pattern. And both of them absolutely deliver, outputting an amazing linear peak output of 140dB SPL.

I first heard the ULTRA-X80s at 2024’s ENTECH Roadshow. Even blasting at high volume during the audio demo hour, they were barely ticking over. Being a long-time Meyer Sound fanboy, I was reminded of the sheer power of standing in front on an old Meyer Sound MSL-4, but with 30 years’ worth of innovation and improvement delivering a much more transparent, honest, and beautifully phase coherent sound. The hype is real; you could have two ULTRA-X80s and a pair of subs and compete with what would have been eight times as much PA by size and weight 30 years ago, or a compact line array today.

Happily, the first ULTRA-X80s have landed in our region, and the lucky owners are the H3 Group of Hamilton, New Zealand. The H3 Group is a subsidiary of the Hamilton City Council and runs four major venues in the area; Claudelands Event Centre, a combined arena, conference centre, and oval, the 25,000 capacity FMG Stadium Waikato, Seddon Park Cricket Ground, and Hamilton Gardens, which has five event spaces in addition to its grounds.

The Meyer Sound ULTRA-X80s were provided to H3 by AV Solutions, a Hamilton-based AV company supplying premium AV solutions to the corporate world in New Zealand. AV Solutions’ owner Hanspeter Frick has a long relationship with H3, going back almost to the foundation of his company. “I started AV Solutions in 1999,” relates Hanspeter, “I have known some of the people at H3 for a very long time, dating back to when we worked together on prestigious installations like The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington, and Sky City Casino in Auckland. As their supplier, they appreciate my brand independence.”

In addition to beefing up their audio inventory with ULTRA-X80s, recent investments have also included upgrades at Claudelands and FMG Stadium Waikato with 4K projectors and Visionary Solutions 4K AV over IP video distribution systems, all integrated into their existing Q-SYS processing, distribution, and control platform throughout the venue.

“The ULTRA X-80s have been supplied to Claudelands, but they will be used throughout H3 Group’s four venues as a portable system when they have a requirement for high powered point source speakers,” outlines Hanspeter. “The ULTRA-X80s join what is an already extensive Meyer Sound inventory at H3, including ULTRA-X40s, a line array, subwoofers, UPJ-1Ps and more, all bought over the last 20 years.”

H3 Group’s Caleb Driver and Aron Neville with their ULTRA-X80s

H3 have also invested in a Meyer Sound Galileo GALAXY processor to go with their ULTRA inventory. “H3’s audio techs really appreciate the presets for the ULTRA-X40s and X80s,” offers Hanspeter. “They also have an older model GALAXY that runs their line array.”

The line array in question is a Meyer Sound M1D; the company’s first ever line source product. “The reliability of Meyer Sound is legendary,” states Hanspeter. “H3’s M1D line array is over 20 years old, and it just goes and goes. We’ve had to replace a couple of amplifier modules over the years, and that’s about it. They originally purchased the M1D for a theatre that has since been demolished, but while it was there, they had really fantastic feedback from touring companies and producers who appreciated that they had a top-of-the line speaker system. I think that put Meyer Sound on the front foot with H3. From there, they have continued to invest in Meyer Sound portable equipment to augment the line array, and use at other venues. It’s their number one choice still.”

Having dealt with Meyer Sound products for so long, what does Hanspeter think of the current generation’s sound? “I went to Claudelands to take some photos a week ago, and the audio crew had the ULTRA-X80s set up on top of some Meyer Sound subwoofers,” reveals Hanspeter. “The volume blew me away, and it’s amazing how open and transparent the soundscape is. It’s not like older types of point source boxes, where the dispersion felt like a narrow channel; the sound is everywhere. The build quality is fantastic. It’s a very compact speaker, but you get such a high SPL out of it. Even when pushed to the limit, it always sounds crystal clear, with no artifacts or distortion.”

Hanspeter has been a long-time advocate of Meyer Sound’s self-powered loudspeaker designs. “It’s all just so much easier,” he points out. “All the processing, limiting, protection; everything happens in the box. You run a network or analog audio cable and power to the box, you send down whatever you want, and the box takes care of it. The ULTRA-X40s and X80s are so small and light for a self-powered loudspeaker with their output.

Self-powered loudspeaker design has come an extremely long way, and, for a portable system, I think it’s definitely the way to go.”

Main photo: The ULTRA-X80s at their first gig at Claudelands