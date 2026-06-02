ETC Eos Console Training Sessions

Are you new to the Eos® platform, wish to refresh your skills or perhaps learn more about the platform you are using everyday? Day 1 of the course will give you a solid foundation of console operation from patching, recording cues to basic effects as well as the platforms process of operation. Day 1 will prepare you to expand your skills ready for the 2nd day. Day 1 is a prerequisite for day 2. Some of the things that we cover are:

Course Structure:

• Identify key elements of the desk’s user interface and navigation

• Manage show files (save, edit, delete)

• Patch conventional and multi-parameter fixtures

• Work with channels in Live mode

• Record, select and delete groups

• Record, play and delete a basic cue

• Record to, load and clear sub masters

• Create step-based effects

• Understand the basics of working with a multi-parameter device (introductory concepts)

• Work with the programming wing and the Eos programming puck

Session Time:

9:00am – 5:00pm(Morning Tea, Lunch and Afternoon Tea is provided)

Courses are running in Brisbane on June 16 and 17, Melbourne on September 15 and 16, and Sydney October 13 and 14.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/6438533439?dm_i=7QQC,23IO,L6PI6,7RC5,1,0,0,0