USW-112P is a compact subwoofer housing a single 12” long-excursion driver and using a class D amplifier with DSP control. The cabinet design features a low velocity port, based on the USW-210P, tuned for linear response and low distortion. Preliminary performance specifications include a linear peak output (measured with M-Noise signal) of 123 dB SPL across an operating frequency range of 35 Hz to 140 Hz. Phase response measures ±30° from 45 Hz to 120 Hz. Made with a shallow footprint of 30cm for when space is limited.
Contact:
Pacific AV
www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230
Meyer Sound USW-112P Subwoofer
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.