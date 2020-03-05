Meyer Sound USW-112P Subwoofer







USW-112P is a compact subwoofer housing a single 12” long-excursion driver and using a class D amplifier with DSP control. The cabinet design features a low velocity port, based on the USW-210P, tuned for linear response and low distortion. Preliminary performance specifications include a linear peak output (measured with M-Noise signal) of 123 dB SPL across an operating frequency range of 35 Hz to 140 Hz. Phase response measures ±30° from 45 Hz to 120 Hz. Made with a shallow footprint of 30cm for when space is limited.





Contact:

Pacific AV

www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230





