New Gear

2 Jul 2020

Micker Pro 2 In 1 Speaker/Hand-Held Microphone


The Micker Pro 2 In 1 from Altronics is not only a microphone, but also a speaker and amplifier you can hold in one hand. No longer raise your voice to convey your message to your audience. The built-in lithium battery provides six hours continuous use with a 2.5 hour recharge time. It’s an ideal choice for celebrants, teachers, small lecture rooms, small gatherings indoor or outdoor, and tour guides.



Micker Pro 2 In 1 Speaker/Hand-Held Microphone





