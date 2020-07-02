The Micker Pro 2 In 1 from Altronics is not only a microphone, but also a speaker and amplifier you can hold in one hand. No longer raise your voice to convey your message to your audience. The built-in lithium battery provides six hours continuous use with a 2.5 hour recharge time. It’s an ideal choice for celebrants, teachers, small lecture rooms, small gatherings indoor or outdoor, and tour guides.
Contact:
Altronics
www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122
Micker Pro 2 In 1 Speaker/Hand-Held Microphone
