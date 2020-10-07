MSolutions MS TestPro





MSolutions’ award-winning HDBaseT tester provides AV professionals with all the information that they need while in the field to enable them to verify the integrity and stability of HDBaseT systems down to the last detail. The MS-TestPro generates a report including all the parameters necessary to certify link quality and status up to 4K Ultra High Definition. The report can then be transferred to a computer or a smartphone for use by both installer and end-user.





The P.A. People www.papeople.com.au or +61 (0) 2 8755 8700

















