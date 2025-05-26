International Performance and Touring Activity

Music Australia have announced a grant opportunity for Australian touring musicians who are headed overseas. They are offering $5,000 to $25,000 in matched funding for international tours and performances by Australian contemporary music artists.

Applications opened Wednesday 21 May 2025 and close by Tuesday 8 July 2025 (3pm AEST). The proposed tour activity must start between 1 October 2025 and 31 December 2025 and be completed within 12 months.

The program has been developed to support emerging, breakthrough and established acts and is made available to Australian citizens or permanent residents who are current practising music professionals. This includes solo artists, instrumentalists, bands, ensembles, DJ/producers and electronic artists, producers, songwriters and composers. “For the purposes of Music Australia’s initial investments, the focus will be on musical works that are new, original and relevant to contemporary Australia”.

Even if this does not suit your current tour plans, it’s worth keeping an eye on – there are 4 rounds per year being made available.

Applications, information and criteria all available on Creative Australia website: https://creative.gov.au/investments-opportunities/music-australia-export-development-fund-international-performance-and