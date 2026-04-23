Now Mega Panels. Instantly, a Mega Wall.

YES TECH Introduces Mega for Large Touring Stages

When production teams look for a large square-meter LED solution, they are not just buying pixels—they are looking for a system that delivers both stability and efficiency. YES TECH proudly introduces the Mega Series (500 × 1000 × 86 mm), built for large touring stages and available in 3.9 mm, 4.6 mm, and 5.6 mm pixel pitches. This is not just a larger rental panel; it is a touring-ready system designed to turn complex builds into reliable, fast deployments – city after city, show after show.

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Central Load-bearing Design

When Mega is launched, stability is significantly enhanced by its unique design, where safety is the top priority for large-scale outdoor events.

“The Mega Series features a central load-bearing design that distributes pressure evenly across the entire display, allowing it to carry more load and remain more stable in outdoor conditions, setting it apart from similar products,” explains the YES TECH research team.

This design ensures superior stability for outdoor installations up to 25 meters in height. It is further strengthened by the rear air frame system, which also functions as a service-access ladder. The cabinets are crafted from a magnesium-aluminum alloy and enhanced with a black nitriding process (Metal Surface Strengthening Technology), delivering a sleek, professional finish and excellent corrosion resistance for demanding environments.

(Mega Series 25m Hanging Installation)

Built for Speed

The Mega Series integrates intelligent mechanical features to streamline workflow:

Dolly System: The 12-in-1 dolly system completes the touring accessory lineup, making transportation easier and allowing for space optimization through stacking.

Precision Alignment: Large positioning pins and integrated magnetic alignment allow technicians to snap panels into place instantly. Secure the array in seconds using blade-style side locks with large ergonomic handles and a simple push-button release for rapid strike.

Direct-Hanging Workflow: The dollies are designed to connect and sit directly under your truss—allowing panels to be hung row by row directly from the cart, reducing manual labor.

One-Beam System: A universal beam system supports both hanging and stacking configurations, providing flexible setup options for any stage design.

As YES TECH lead sales representative for the APAC region mentioned:

“Our clients love the Mega, not just for its premium look, but also for its quick setup and user-friendly features, like the stackable touring dollies, which really enhance the overall experience.”

Mega also enhances large-scale visual storytelling with 5,500 nits of brightness (using true black LEDs) and a 7,680 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for live streaming and high-end production environments.

(Mega Series 25m Climbing Test)

If you are looking for a reliable choice for the outdoor rental stage, the YES TECH Mega Series offers the ultimate safe and fast solution for your next production. Mega will be showcased at the Entech Road Show 2026 from May 19 to June 2 in Australia. YES TECH look forward to seeing you on-site to experience their latest LED display technology.

https://www.yes-led.com/product/rental-staging/mega-series.html