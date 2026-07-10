Neumann Celebrates a Rock Icon – The U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition

The Voice of High-Voltage Rock, Captured for Eternity

Neumann proudly unveils the U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition, a strictly limited special edition of one of the most iconic studio microphones in recording history. This exclusive release honours Bon Scott, the electrifying frontman of AC/DC, and the microphone that captured the raw energy and unmistakable character of his voice on some of rock’s most influential recordings.

Based on the current production U 47 fet reissue, the Bon Scott Edition pairs the unmistakable sound of a true studio classic with bold visual elements and a premium collector’s presentation. Limited to just 300 units worldwide, it stands as both a world-class recording tool and a tribute to a defining era of rock.

Where Rock History Found Its Voice

In the 1970s, producers Harry Vanda and George Young needed a microphone that could keep up with Bon Scott’s explosive vocal style – powerful, gritty, and full of attitude. Their choice was the Neumann U 47 fet.

With its extraordinary headroom and signature midrange presence, the U 47 fet became the driving force behind Scott’s vocals on early AC/DC albums, including Let There Be Rock. It captured not just the power, but the personality – ensuring his voice cut through thunderous guitars without losing its edge.

As Harry Vanda recalls, the microphone allowed Bon’s voice to “sit best with the guitars,” delivering exactly the sound that would help define a genre.

A Studio Legend, Turned Modern Classic

Introduced in 1972 as the solid state successor to the original tube-based U 47, the U 47 fet quickly earned its reputation as a go-to microphone for loud, demanding sources. Its FET design offered remarkable headroom while retaining the unmistakable tonal authority of the U 47 family.

Since its return to production in 2014, the U 47 fet has remained a trusted choice for engineers worldwide – equally at home on vocals, amplifiers, and drums.

The Bon Scott Edition preserves this legacy in full: identical in sound and performance to the current U 47 fet reissue, delivering the same punch, clarity, and character that have made it a studio essential.

A Collector’s Piece with Attitude

The Bon Scott Edition brings a distinctive visual identity to this legendary microphone, celebrating its connection to rock history:

Matte black finish with bold Bon Scott graphics

Bon Scott’s name and signature on the microphone body

Exclusive black wooden presentation box

Collector’s booklet featuring an interview with producer Harry Vanda

Each unit is individually numbered, underscoring its rarity and collectability.

Built for Power and Presence

Engineered for the most demanding recording environments, the U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition handles up to 137 dB SPL (147 dB with pad engaged), making it perfect for:

Powerful, high-energy vocals

Guitar and bass amplifiers

Kick drums and high-impact sources

Its unmistakable midrange authority and massive headroom make it the ideal choice whenever sound needs to hit hard – and cut through.

Giving Back

In the spirit of supporting the music community, Neumann will donate a portion of proceeds from this edition to Support Act Australia, helping artists and industry professionals in need.

Availability

The U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition will launch on July 9, 2026, marking what would have been Bon Scott’s 80th birthday.

In Europe and Asia, the U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition will be available from select dealers.

In North and South America, it will be sold exclusively through Sweetwater and Guitar Center.

With only 300 units available worldwide, this special edition is set to become an instant classic.

For more information, visit the product page.