Neutrik has announced availability of its new speakON XX-receptacle (2-pole and 4-pole) series of the company’s iconic connector design. speakON XX is the first Neutrik speakON chassis line to be compliant with the new IEC 62368-1 materials safety regulation, requiring any materials used in potential ignition sources to have a V-O vertical burn classification.
Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753
Neutrik speakON XX
