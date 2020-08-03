New Gear

3 Aug 2020

Neutrik speakON XX

Neutrik has announced availability of its new speakON XX-receptacle (2-pole and 4-pole) series of the company’s iconic connector design. speakON XX is the first Neutrik speakON chassis line to be compliant with the new IEC 62368-1 materials safety regulation, requiring any materials used in potential ignition sources to have a V-O vertical burn classification.

