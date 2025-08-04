News
4 Aug 2025
New chapter for ONEstage
ONEstage, a leading Australian manufacturer of power, signal, and control systems for the events industry, is entering a new era. The company was recently acquired by a private Australian ownership group with aligned interests and industry experience. Founder Lachlan Elmore remains as General Manager and continues to lead R&D and manufacturing.
“This change gives me the space to do what I love – focusing on product development and technical innovation – while the new administration brings operational strength and long-term stability to the business,” said Lachlan. “It’s the best move for me, our customers, and the ONEstage brand.”
With the transition complete, customers will now see immediate benefits:
- Thanks to newfound efficiencies, prices across the entire range have been reduced, with the RRP of our flagship product the ‘SPD5’ dropping by 20% as one example.
- Our top technician Charlie has joined the team full-time, reinforcing our commitment to local support and technical excellence.
- A new online store will launch in the near future, improving access to the range for customers Australia-wide.
- Retail partnerships are expanding, giving customers more ways to buy.
- CMI remains a valued sales partner, but no longer holds exclusive distribution rights.
The company remains privately held and Australian-owned, and is focused on strengthening its supply chain, broadening market access, and supporting the industry with reliable, innovative products.
