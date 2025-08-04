New chapter for ONEstage

ONEstage, a leading Australian manufacturer of power, signal, and control systems for the events industry, is entering a new era. The company was recently acquired by a private Australian ownership group with aligned interests and industry experience. Founder Lachlan Elmore remains as General Manager and continues to lead R&D and manufacturing.

“This change gives me the space to do what I love – focusing on product development and technical innovation – while the new administration brings operational strength and long-term stability to the business,” said Lachlan. “It’s the best move for me, our customers, and the ONEstage brand.”

With the transition complete, customers will now see immediate benefits:

Thanks to newfound efficiencies, prices across the entire range have been reduced, with the RRP of our flagship product the ‘SPD5’ dropping by 20% as one example.

Our top technician Charlie has joined the team full-time, reinforcing our commitment to local support and technical excellence.

A new online store will launch in the near future, improving access to the range for customers Australia-wide.

Retail partnerships are expanding, giving customers more ways to buy.

CMI remains a valued sales partner, but no longer holds exclusive distribution rights.

The company remains privately held and Australian-owned, and is focused on strengthening its supply chain, broadening market access, and supporting the industry with reliable, innovative products.