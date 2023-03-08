Nicholas Van Dyk appointed Technical Sales Manager, Jands New Zealand

With strong support across New Zealand and an exciting portfolio, Jands continues its dedication to expanding access and local support in New Zealand after recent announcements that Kit Watson is leading the local business as General Manager, and Maldwyn Greenwood is leading the technical team.

Nicholas Van Dyk is excited to be joining the team, taking on the newly created role of Technical Sales Manager. Nicholas is based in Christchurch and expands the presence of Jands into the Southern regions of New Zealand. He commented, “I am delighted to be taking on the Technical Sales Manager Role for Jands NZ and working with the local and wider Jands team to increase support here.”

He adds, “My passion for perfection and service delivery stems from roughly 30 years’ experience, from standing behind a mixing desk in my pre-teens to touring internationally with bands in my 20s, and for many years now delivering quality high end custom solutions in commercial and domestic venues throughout New Zealand.”

“I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge across the Jands brands and products. Finding where they all currently fit in the market and where the potentials are. I am inspired to keep creating custom solutions using said technologies working with clients’ expectations and exceeding them.”

Jands New Zealand General Manager, Kit Watson, adds “Nick is a highly skilled and respected technical sales manager. We see this latest appointment as an important step to fulfil the demands of the local market and finding the right leadership to support the growing demands of the Southern regions. His appointment is part of our ongoing commitment to build the best team and support our customers in alignment with their needs.”

Nicholas took on the role of Technical Sales Manager for Jands New Zealand on Wednesday 1st February 2023 and can be reached via nvandyk@jands.co.nz