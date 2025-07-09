Stadium Taranaki Champions Accessibility with Auri by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic

As part of a major redevelopment project to futureproof its facilities, Stadium Taranaki has embraced the next generation of assistive listening technology – Auri by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, powered by Auracast. Located in New Plymouth, Taranaki, the stadium set out to become New Zealand’s leading regional venue for sports and entertainment, with a strong commitment to inclusion and accessibility for all visitors.



With upgraded West and East stands, improved seismic resilience and scalable facilities, the redevelopment wasn’t just structural – it was also about experience. A key priority for the stadium and its community stakeholders was to ensure that fans with hearing loss could enjoy the same immersive experience as everyone else.



Key Players:

Stadium Taranaki: A premier regional venue for sports and live events, Stadium Taranaki, regularly hosts national and international events. Its recent redevelopment has positioned it as one of the most inclusive and future-ready stadiums in the country.



Provision Technologies: One of New Zealand’s largest and most experienced AV integration companies, Provision has a proven track record in delivering robust, nationwide AV solutions. With teams in Auckland, Christchurch and across the country, Provision specialises in scalable systems for commercial and public infrastructure projects.



Jands: Since 1970, Jands has been at the forefront of distributing world-class audio, video, lighting and broadcasting technologies across Australia and New Zealand.



Auri: Joint developers of the Auri system, Listen and Ampetronic, are pioneers in assistive listening. Auri is the world’s first Auracast-based assistive listening system, offering crystal-clear wireless audio transmission to personal devices like hearing aids, earbuds, and dedicated receivers.



The Challenge

During the early stages of the project, community consultation revealed strong demand for hearing assistance capabilities across the stadium. The original plan involved deploying a traditional hearing loop system, which has long been a reliable solution for direct audio access.



However, as the East Stand was added to the scope and the complexity of the infrastructure increased, the practicality of installing a loop system became a challenge. With multiple zones, large spaces and a need for flexible coverage, the team sought a future-focused alternative that could deliver equal access – without introducing technical or architectural constraints.



The Solution

Provision partnered with Jands to evaluate and model various assistive listening options for the East Stand, Causeway and Event Space. As the project evolved, so did the available technology. Jands introduced the client to Auri, a groundbreaking assistive listening solution built around Auracast broadcasting.



Auri allowed the venue to deliver the same direct audio experience as a hearing loop – without the complexity of under-floor cabling or amplifier arrays. Instead, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy to broadcast clear, low-latency audio to users’ own Auracast-enabled hearing aids, earbuds, smartphones or dedicated receivers.



The final system installed at Stadium Taranaki comprises four Dante-enabled Auri transmitters -two covering the East Stand with more than 1,200 square metres of coverage, one serving the Causeway, and another dedicated to the Event Space. In addition, 32 Auri receivers were supplied for the venue to offer on demand to visitors who require them. This project represents one of the first Auracast stadium installations in Australasia and marks a significant milestone in the deployment of accessible technology in public venues.



Endorsement and Impact

The decision to adopt Auracast at Stadium Taranaki represents a landmark moment in accessibility for New Zealand – and it’s one that carries deeper national significance. According to Dr. Lisa Seerup, President of Hearing New Zealand, the country was once on the cusp of being the first in the world to launch Auracast during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with backing from the Bluetooth SIG, FIFA, and government support through Sports Minister Grant Robertson.



“New Zealand almost led the world with the launch of Auracast,” said Dr. Seerup. “We had support from FIFA to make the World Cup the most accessible ever and were in discussions with Bluetooth SIG to roll out Auracast across stadiums. It had global momentum, even reaching the level of Apple’s Tim Cook – until Apple confirmed they weren’t ready yet. That pause didn’t take away from the technology’s significance. Auracast is a game changer.”



Unlike traditional assistive listening systems, which often rely on proprietary equipment and are confined to specific locations, Auracast is designed to work with all Auracast-compatible devices – expanding access to those who use hearing aids, earbuds, smartphones or AirPods.



“The majority of systems in the past needed special equipment. Auracast doesn’t. It opens access not only to hearing aid users, but to the 80% of people who need hearing aids and don’t have them,” she added. “It’s the first time we’ve seen such a big investment by global tech companies in accessibility for people with hearing loss. My assessment? Game changer.”



Hearing New Zealand, which has advocated for assistive listening technology since 1932, was pleased to see the implementation proceed at Stadium Taranaki and expressed interest in supporting its launch and promoting the venue as a national leader in accessibility.



The Collaborative Effort

Delivering this groundbreaking assistive listening solution was a true team effort, grounded in shared values around inclusion, innovation, and excellence in execution.



“Provision excelled at meeting the client’s needs and ensuring that they made an informed decision regarding the system to be used,” said Justin Marechal, Account Development Manager at Jands NZ. “By collaborating closely, we presented all available options and delivered a system that enables everyone to share in the excitement of live events – without limitations. It was a privilege to be on site with Provision during commissioning and testing with the IQP, and to witness this successful and inclusive outcome.”



“This project was a perfect blend of innovation and collaboration,” added Dylan Torr, AV Sales Consultant at Provision Technologies. “By prioritising accessibility from the start, we didn’t just upgrade a stadium – we redefined what it means to create an inclusive experience for every fan.”