Obscura Qalma bring darkness to light with ENTTEC EMU

The fusion of heavy music and high-impact lighting has never been more seamless, or more electrifying.

Obscura Qalma, a rising force in the European extreme metal scene, is setting a new benchmark for immersive live shows thanks to ENTTEC’s EMU sound-to-light software and new EMU hardware interface, designed and manufactured in Melbourne, Australia.

Hailing from Venice, Italy, this blackened death metal trio has taken full creative control of their stage presence, delivering performances that don’t just sound brutal: they look devastating.

Their latest single, Hexed Katharsis, captures the raw power of their live setup, as seen in the newly released official video, filmed during their ambitious Rites of Transcendence European Tour. With shows spanning 2024 and into 2025, this tour has seen Obscura Qalma ignite stages across the continent. Behind the scenes, EMU was there for every pulse, strobe, and haze-drenched beat.

What sets Obscura Qalma apart isn’t just their genre-defying sound (influenced by bands such as Behemoth and Septicflesh, as well as their own orchestral leanings), but their commitment to building every aspect of the show themselves. That includes the lights.

Lighting by musicians, for musicians

At the heart of the band’s visual identity is frontman Leopoldo “Sirius” Santoro: vocalist, guitarist, composer, and, yes, also lighting programmer.

Leopoldo Sirius Santoro

“In extreme metal, atmosphere is everything,” he says. “I started programming our light shows back in 2022. I had to dive into the world of lighting, which, while sharing some similarities with music, is a completely different language.”

Sirius picked up his new skills quickly by watching YouTube tutorials, observing lighting techs, and relentless rehearsal room experimentation. “Now it’s become a fundamental part of our show, just like the music.”

Enter EMU…

Like many artists, Sirius played around with other lighting control programs before discovering EMU, ENTTEC’s intuitive, robust, and VST-compatible DMX software.

“EMU was my first contact with ENTTEC. I had tried other software before, but none of them were stable. I needed something I could trust 100% to run our show. I found that stability and reliability in EMU.”

Obscura Qalma’s setup is both compact and powerful. Seven PARs, two strobes, two moving heads, a hazer, and a fog machine, all precisely controlled through a single DMX universe. Each fixture is individually addressed, allowing the band to scale and adapt to different venue sizes. Whether they’re using their own rig or plugging into house systems at festivals and clubs, their show goes with them, flawless and consistent.

Even more exciting, Sirius says they’re now designing and integrating custom fixtures to further elevate their performance. “We’re pushing the boundaries even further.”

Plug in, step up!

Recently, the band upgraded from an ENTTEC DMX USB Pro to the dedicated EMU hardware interface, and the benefits were immediate.

“The footswitch feature is a game changer,” Sirius explains. “Pre-programming the entire show can sometimes make things feel a bit rigid. Plus, unexpected situations often arise; a smaller venue, fog machine issues, whatever. Having a footswitch gives us more freedom.”

With the simple tap of a foot, the band can flick between scenes in real time, maintaining a fluid performance while keeping the audience immersed in the experience. It’s the kind of flexibility that transforms a good show into a great one, and lets musicians stay in the moment, even when things don’t go exactly to plan.

Reliability under pressure

When you’re on stage handling vocals, guitar riffs, and an entire lighting rig, you need tools that won’t let you down.

“What I appreciate the most about EMU is how lightweight, efficient, and, above all, stable it is,” says Sirius. “There’s always that feeling that something might go wrong. With EMU, I don’t feel that anxiety. I’m calm and fully focused on the audience, knowing that the lightshow behind me will support and enhance the performance.”

For a genre that thrives on intensity and theatricality, having a reliable lighting system isn’t just a bonus, it’s essential. With EMU, Obscura Qalma has found their perfect match.

Inspiration for the underground

“I’ve been an ENTTEC fan for a while,” Sirius adds, “… and I truly hope that what we’ve been doing with EMU will inspire other bands like ours to craft more immersive and captivating shows — and help them stand out in a music scene that demands more and more professionalism to break through.”

In a world where standing out is everything, Obscura Qalma shows how lighting technology, when placed in the right hands, becomes an instrument of its own.